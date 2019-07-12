Howard football camp next week
The Craig Howard Memorial Football Camp is scheduled from 3-5 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday at Mike’s Fieldhouse at Steen Sports Park for players in the ninth through 12th grades. The cost is $50 per player.
Former Lost River player Nathan Chin is in charge of the camp named for former Oregon Tech head coach who also coached at Southern Oregon.
To register, call Chin at 701-430-9568, or go to craighowardcamps@gmail.com.
OIT hosts sports camps
Oregon Tech’s second soccer and basketball camps will run Monday through Thursday.
The soccer camp will be 9 a.m.-noon. Cost is $109, with a discount for individuals who register online at least one week before the camp.
For information, contact Brandon Porter at 541-885-1626, or at Brandon.Porter@oit.edu.
Tech final basketball camps will begin Monday, each running for four days. Skills camps are from 9-11:45 a.m., with game camps from 1-3:30 p.m. each day. Camps are for players 5-18 and will emphasize fundamental skills.
Cost is $109, with a discount for players who register online at least one week before their camp session.
All campers receive a Hustlin’ Owls T-shirt which, if worn during home games, will allow free admission to games.
Volleyball will have youth, junior and elite camps.
Youth and junior camps, which cost $80, run from July 25-27, and will focus on fundamental techniques and rules of the game. The youth camp is for boys and girls in the fifth grade and younger, while the junior camp is for players in the sixth through eighth grades.
The elite camp, for players in high school, will have 20 hours of court instruction, and have 6-on-6 games.
Register for OIT camps at www.oregontechowls.com.
Quick Handle camp July 15-17
The 12th annual Quick Handle Shooting Camp will be held at Klamath Union High School July 15-17. The camp runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The camp is for boys and girls ages 8-18. Campers will need to bring a sack lunch and a basketball.
The camp will emphasize proper shooting skills. The camp will have competitions and games.
The camp will feature clinician Wayne Mendezona of Seattle, as well as high school coaches and college players.
Campers should register on line at Quickhandle.com. Campers may register the morning of the camp as well. There are reduced rates for siblings, and a discount for a team of six or more players. The cost is $145, which ordinarily is $185.
Players can contact Dan Fast at 541-281-8897.