Youth soccer league season delayed
The start of the Southern Oregon Classic League soccer program has been delayed until at least April 25, pending information coming from the Oregon Youth Soccer Association. League play will have a shorter season, but what it will look like remains to be determined.
The SOCL will reassess the situation every two weeks.
Rim Run registrations being taken
Registration for the 44th annual Crater Lake Rim Runs and Marathon now are open for the race scheduled for Aug. 8 at Crater Lake National Park. There will be a 6.7-mile run/walk, 13-mile run and 26.2-mile marathon, and all start at 7:30 a.m.
The race is limited to the first 500 total entries.
Participants in the 6.7-mile event must be at least 10 years old, runners in the 13-mile race must be at least 16, and entries in the marathon must be at least 18.
The cost of the 6.7-mile race is $60 until July 9, $65 until Aug. 1 and $75 from then on until entries close. The cost of the 13-mile event is $75, $80 and $90 under the same time frame. For the marathon, prices are $95, $100 and $110.
All include race shirts.
All registrations must be online at RaceRaceRace.com.
Pickleball activities canceled
The Klamath Basin Pickleball Association has canceled its Spring Paddle Battle scheduled for April 3-5 at the Harbor Isles Tennis and Fitness center, and all classes the weekend of April 11-12.
All registered participants for the Paddle Battle will receive a full refund of their registration fees.
Future tournaments are the June 12-14 Y Tournament at the Running Y, and Paddling for Childhood Cancer Sept. 26-27 at Henley High School.
To register for those events, go to www.pickleballtournaments.com.
Mule Deer Foundation banquet postponed
The Klamath Falls Mule Deer Foundation banquet has been postponed. New dates and venues are being scheduled, and will be announced when finalized.
Sports park indoor facilities closed
All indoor activities at Steen Sports Park have been closed, including all spring soccer. Outdoor facilities like the hiking trail will remain available to the public.
“We are extremely disappointed that we had to make this difficult decision, but the health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance to the park and our partners at Basin United,” interim sports park director Scott White said.
Basin United soccer manager Kelly Ruiz said the club will do what it can to keep everyone informed about what is happening.
Supershoot scheduled for weekend
The Kingsley Bowmen will host the annual Supershoot Saturday and Sunday at the John Hancock Event Center at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. There will be 30 targets Saturday, and 20 Sunday. There also will be a long-distance money dot and raffles.
A registration is set for the night before the competition from 4-7 p.m., and from 6-8 a.m. Saturday (March 28), and 7-8 a.m. Sunday (March 29).
Shooting starts at 8:30 a.m. each day, and concessions will be available.
For information, call 541-892-4394.
Dodgeball tournament April 25
The Pelican Education Foundation is hosting a community-wide dodgeball tournament Saturday, April 25, at Klamath Union’s Pelican Court.
Registration is now open, but is limited to the first 32 teams. The double-elimination tournament will be between teams of 6-to-8 players who are 16 and older. Registration costs $35. Teams can register at runsignup.com by searching the keywords “PEF Dodgeball.”
The tournament is PEF’s primary fundraiser for 2020. Funding in 2019 included support for a third-grade drama program, a Native American storyteller for fourth-graders, flexible seating in fifth-grade classrooms, sixth-grade science supplies, an expanded Orchestra Academy for middle and high school students, media equipment at KU and seven college scholarships for graduating seniors.
Klamath OHA banquet April 25
The Klamath Chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association will host its 36th annual fundraiser Saturday, April 25, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. The event is limited to 400 individuals, and no tickets will be sold at the door.
A variety of packages for the event are available.
For information, contact Hollie at 541-816-2304, or at hastreed@msn.com.
Concealed weapons class Saturday
TULELAKE — The Tulelake Police Department will be holding concealed carry weapons classes at the Tulelake Police Department on the following dates: Saturday, April 25 and June 6.
All classes are at 9 a.m. and are open to the public. The class meets the California Department of Justice standards for qualification for a concealed weapons permit and is specifically for residents of Tulelake and Siskiyou County, though others are welcome to attend as space is available.
One must be a California resident to obtain a CCW permit. All applicants are advised to bring the weapons they are going to list on their permit, and 50 rounds of ammunition for qualification.
The cost of the class is $30, but costs will be waived for all active school personnel that attend the training. The Police Department is located at 470 C St in Tulelake. Contact the police department at 530-667-5284 with additional questions.