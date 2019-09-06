Last Chance for soccer ref class
This course is required to become a recreational referee. Must be 11 years or older. The final course is on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mike’s Fieldhouse.
You can find out more information and register for the course at https://form.jotform.com/91765483775170
There is an on-field training session, so make sure you bring the required gear listed in the course description.
There is also some pre-course work that must be completed, so please be sure you read all the requirements and bring any documentation the instructor has requested.
Feel free to forward this email to other potential referees.
If you are interested in refereeing soccer for Basin United you must have one of these two certifications.
Any questions please contact our office at 541-273-1152 or send us an email to kellyr@mikesfieldhouse.org
Annual OIT auction in October
Oregon Tech will host its 36th annual Blue-Gold Scholarship Auction Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Crater Lake complex of the College Union. A silent auction begins at 5 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the live auction at 7 p.m.
The cost is $30 per person, or $200 for a table of eight. VISA and MasterCard will be accepted.
To register, go to www.oit.edu/bluegold.
Individuals who cannot attend or would rather just make a contribution can make checks to the Oregon Tech Foundation and mail them to Auction, OIT Foundation, 3201 Campus Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. The memo line of checks should read Blue and Gold Auction.
Little Vikings Cheer Camp
Mazama will host its annual Little Vikings cheer camp from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, through Thursday, Sept. 19, at the school cafeteria. Participants then will perform at halftime of Mazama’s Sept. 20 nonleague game against Del Norte.
The cost is $25 per individual, and includes a camp T-shirt. All participants must be potty trained.
Pre-register at Mazama’s home page at www.kcsd.k12.or.us, and payment will be collected on the first evening of camp.
For information or questions, call Kaci Mitchell at 541-883-5024, or mitchellk@kcsd.k12.or.us, or Debi Petti at 541-841-8794.
Annual Golf Challenge
The 20th annual United Way Community Golf challenge is set for Saturday, Sept. 14, with a four-person scramble to begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Shield Crest Golf Course. The cost is $75 per player (Shield Crest members get a discount), and the field is limited to 100 players.
The cost includes cart, breakfast, lunch, golf balls and raffle tickets for more than $4,000 in prizes.
Event chairman Ray Martens says: “To celebrate our 20th anniversary, each team shall receive a free 20-foot length of string to help make those difficult putts. Mulligans also are available.”
All proceeds benefit the United Way and its 15 member social service agencies.
To register, or for more information, call the United Way at 541-882-5558.
OIT Golf Scramble
Oregon Tech’s annual golf challenge has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Running Y. signups, coffee and pastries begin at 9 a.m., with the four-person scramble to begin at an hour later. Dinner and awards will begin at 3 p.m.
There will be contests for closest to the pin, longest drive, extra golfer and putting, along with a hole-in-one award sponsored by Lithia and Main Street Jewelers, and raffle prizes.
The cost is $125 per player or $500 for a team. A Hootie Packet will be $25.
Enter online at www.oregontechowls.com. For questions, contact Justin Parnell at 541-885-1635.
Shooting Events
A single shooting event will be on tap for Sunday the 8th by the Klamath Cowboys at the Klamath Sportsman’s Park. Set up will be at 8 a.m. with registration at 9. A $10 fee is charged shooters who will start at 9:30. Dave Castor is the contact person at 541-884-2011.
Pickleball Classes
Pickleball 101 classes will be on the second Saturday of each month throughout the year, with Pickleball 102 set for the second Sundays of the month, all at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church gym.
Saturday classes will run from 9 a.m.-noon. Players are expected to provide their own water, court shoes (or tennis shoes) and comfortable clothing. Nets, paddles and balls will be provided by the Klamath Basin Pickleball Association.
Sunday sessions will be used to put skills learned in class into practice.
Gun Club shoots on Sundays
The Klamath Gun Club, which shoots from 10 a.m. every Sunday at its facility two miles north of town on Wocas Road, as well as at 1 p.m. each Wednesday.
Cost to join the club is $30 per year, and $5 a round to shoot 25 targets.
The club has senior members available to help beginning shooters.
The club, which was started in 1926, is open to all interested shooters.