Annual Golf Challenge
The 20th annual United Way Community Golf challenge is set for Saturday, Sept. 14, with a four-person scramble to begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Shield Crest Golf Course. The cost is $75 per player (Shield Crest members get a discount), and the field is limited to 100 players.
The cost includes cart, breakfast, lunch, golf balls and raffle tickets for more than $4,000 in prizes.
Event chairman Ray Martens says: “To celebrate our 20th anniversary, each team shall receive a free 20-foot length of string to help make those difficult putts. Mulligans also are available.”
All proceeds benefit the United Way and its 15 member social service agencies.
To register, or for more information, call the United Way at 541-882-5558.
Crater Lake Youth Rodeo
CHILOQUIN — The Crater Lake Stampede Rodeo will begin its three-day schedule Friday at the Chiloquin Rodeo Grounds.
The rodeo, sponsored by Kla-Mo-Ya Casino, will begin at 11 a.m. Friday with the Youth Rodeo followed by Indian National Finals Tour Rodeo Slack at 3 p.m. This year’s rodeo is a sanction Indian National Finals Tour Rodeo.
On Saturday and Sunday, the rodeo performance will begin at 1 p.m. both days.
The Crater Lake Travel Center will sponsor the Kids Calf Scramble both with cash and prizes awarded to the winners.
Some of the contestants entered in the Rough Slack events include Clay Ramone, Kirkland, New Mexico; N.M. Skye and Jay Joaquin of Sacaton, Arizona; bull rider Dakota Louis, Browning, Montana; team ropers Casey Cummins and Roddy Not Afraid, Lodge Gass, Montana; barrel racers Kelci, Bends Cherry Creek, South Dakota, Annie Quinn Barney, Klamath Falls; plus competitors from other areas of the United States and Canada.
Traditional Indian fry bread, Indian tacos and huckleberry will be among the featured offerings at the concession stands.
Friday, which is Suicide Awareness Day, will also include a fry bread contest at 11 a.,. with cash prizes for winners. Saturday will be Boots & Bling Day. ACTRA #8 Drawpot Team Roping is also Saturday with signups at 6 p.m. and roping at 7. Church services will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. with Marvin Garcia officiating.
General admission is $5 Friday and Saturday with seniors and youth age 6 and younger free. Admission on Sunday, which is Family Day, is free. The Stampede is a drug and alcohol-free event.
For information, contact Herman Anderson at 541-891-7682.
Registration has begun for rec soccer
Regular registration for Basin United’s fall recreational soccer leagues have begun and run through Aug. 30. The cost is $75 per player.
Divisions are Little Kickers (ages 2-3), Grasshoppers (ages 4-5), Kindergarten does, first-second grade, third-fourth grade, fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade. Practices for the six-week season begin Sept.0, with games scheduled from Sept. 20-Oct. 26.
As always, coaches are needed and interested individuals should call 541-273-1152, or contact the group at basinunited@gmail.com.
KCVOA looking for new members
The Klamath County Volleyball Officials Association is looking for new members, and meetings for all officials, new and returning, will begin in August. The association covers all of Klamath and Lake counties (except Gilchrist), along with five high schools in Northern California.
The group also provides line judges for Oregon Tech home matches.
Training is available and the group will work around work and school schedules.
Go to www.Newofficials.org to register, or text name, telephone number and email information to Patty at 541-331-2375, or Scott at 541-891-6456.
OIT Golf Scramble
Oregon Tech’s annual golf challenge has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Running Y. signups, coffee and pastries begin at 9 a.m., with the four-person scramble to begin at an hour later. Dinner and awards will begin at 3 p.m.
There will be contests for closest to the pin, longest drive, extra golfer and putting, along with a hole-in-one award sponsored by Lithia and Main Street Jewelers, and raffle prizes.
The cost is $125 per player or $500 for a team. A Hootie Packet will be $25.
Enter online at www.oregontechowls.com. For questions, contact Justin Parnell at 541-885-1635.
Shooting Events
Organized shooting activity by the Jefferson State Shooting Association at the KSP this coming weekend August 24th and 25th:
Saturday a Sporting Clays Shoot will be held on the sporting clays course. A round of 100 birds will cost $23 and sign up will be prior to the 9 a.m. start time. The shoots will continue on the second and fourth Saturdays through September. Please contact Bryan Vanderpol at 541-883-3108 for details.
Again on Saturday, the JSSA youth shooters will conduct a training session on the Larry Martin 200 yd range at 9:30 am. Please contact Katie Fineauer at 541-892-0958 for further information.
The Klamath Cowboys will host a cowboy action shoot on Saturday the24th conducted under regulations and dress code established by the Single Action Shooting Society (SASS). Set up will be at 8 am, registration at 9 am and competition starts ½ hour later. A $10 fee is charged, competitors. Further details may be obtained from Bill Watson at 541-882-9491.
On Sunday the 25th, a Defensive Pistol match will take place on the Bill Mason 50yd range at 9:30. Set up will be at 8 am with sign up at 9. A $10 match fee is required and is for centerfire handguns only. Additional information can be obtained by contacting Jon McKellar at 541-891-4802.
Ear and eye protection are always required when shooting at the KSP. Spectators and shooters not members of the KSP must pay the daily use fee. Please observe all fire regulations posted at the park.
Pickleball Classes
Pickleball 101 classes will be on the second Saturday of each month throughout the year, with Pickleball 102 set for the second Sundays of the month, all at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church gym.
Saturday classes will run from 9 a.m.-noon. Players are expected to provide their own water, court shoes (or tennis shoes) and comfortable clothing. Nets, paddles and balls will be provided by the Klamath Basin Pickleball Association.
Sunday sessions will be used to put skills learned in class into practice.
Gun Club shoots on Sundays
The Klamath Gun Club, which shoots from 10 a.m. every Sunday at its facility two miles north of town on Wocas Road, as well as at 1 p.m. each Wednesday.
Cost to join the club is $30 per year, and $5 a round to shoot 25 targets.
The club has senior members available to help beginning shooters.
The club, which was started in 1926, is open to all interested shooters.
Learn skills at Sheepy Ridge
Summer hours for the Sheepy Ridge Sporting Clays now are in effect, and start at 9 a.m. Sundays at the group’s course located along State Line Road.
All skill levels can shoot, and instruction is available if requested. The cost of 100 birds is $27 for non-members, $22 for members and $15 for youth 15 and under. Short rounds can be shot on request.
For information or directions, call Dar at 541-892-9621, Steve at 541-891-7071 or Travis at 541-883-7419.