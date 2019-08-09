Annual Golf Challenge
The 20th annual United Way Community Golf challenge is set for Saturday, Sept. 14, with a four-person scramble to begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Shield Crest Golf Course. The cost is $75 per player (Shield Crest members get a discount), and the field is limited to 100 players.
The cost includes cart, breakfast, lunch, golf balls and raffle tickets for more than $4,000 in prizes.
Event chairman Ray Martens says: “To celebrate our 20th anniversary, each team shall receive a free 20-foot length of string to help make those difficult putts. Mulligans also are available.”
All proceeds benefit the United Way and its 15 member social service agencies.
To register, or for more information, call the United Way at 541-882-5558.
Crater Lake Youth Rodeo
CHILOQUIN — The Crater Lake Stampede youth rodeo is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Chiloquin rodeo grounds with several other events scheduled during the day including suicide awareness events, games, a fry bread contest, concessions and a raffle.
Events are mutton bustin’ (children 6-under), stick barrels (children 6-under), barrels (divisions for 7-12 and 13-17 years old), calf riding (7-12 years old), steer riding (12-17 years old) and dummy roping (division for 7-under and 8-17 years old).
There also will be an Indian National Finals Rodeo slack performance at 3 p.m.
Calls in will be from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 541-891-0194.
Hoops camp hosted by OIT All-American
CHILOQUIN — Former Oregon Tech All-American will host a basketball skills camp from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 17-18 at the high school. Stretching, shooting, dribbling and defense will be featured. The cost is $150 per player, and there are only 15 spots available.
For information, contact Hunter at 916-752-6305.
Kids Sailing Club
The Klamath Yacht Club is hosting a Kids Sailing Camp the second week of August.
The three-day camp will begin Friday, Aug. 9 and continue through Sunday, Aug. 11.
Each kid must pass a swim test in order to participate in the camp. The cost of the camp is $75.
For more details, contact Greg Wall, wallgreg682@gmail.com
Golf tourney approaches
The 10th annual Marie Clinton Memorial Golf Tournament will be played at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Indian Camp Golf Course in Tulelake. The tourney is a two-person scramble for 18 holes and costs $50 per person, which includes lunch.
All proceeds go to the Marie Clinton Scholarship Fund for area youth.
Entry forms are available and Scala’s Automotive, Main Street Jewelers or Indian Camp Golf Course. For information, contact Tim at 541-884-1077, or 541-892-9174.
Registration has begun for rec soccer
Regular registration for Basin United’s fall recreational soccer leagues have begun and run through Aug. 30. The cost is $75 per player.
Divisions are Little Kickers (ages 2-3), Grasshoppers (ages 4-5), Kindergarten does, first-second grade, third-fourth grade, fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade. Practices for the six-week season begin Sept.0, with games scheduled from Sept. 20-Oct. 26.
As always, coaches are needed and interested individuals should call 541-273-1152, or contact the group at basinunited@gmail.com.
KCVOA looking for new members
The Klamath County Volleyball Officials Association is looking for new members, and meetings for all officials, new and returning, will begin in August. The association covers all of Klamath and Lake counties (except Gilchrist), along with five high schools in Northern California.
The group also provides line judges for Oregon Tech home matches.
Training is available and the group will work around work and school schedules.
Go to www.Newofficials.org to register, or text name, telephone number and email information to Patty at 541-331-2375, or Scott at 541-891-6456.
OIT Golf Scramble
Oregon Tech’s annual golf challenge has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Running Y. signups, coffee and pastries begin at 9 a.m., with the four-person scramble to begin at an hour later. Dinner and awards will begin at 3 p.m.
There will be contests for closest to the pin, longest drive, extra golfer and putting, along with a hole-in-one award sponsored by Lithia and Main Street Jewelers, and raffle prizes.
The cost is $125 per player or $500 for a team. A Hootie Packet will be $25.
Enter online at www.oregontechowls.com. For questions, contact Justin Parnell at 541-885-1635.
Pheasant fundraiser next month
Unlimited Pheasants will host their 43rd annual fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6:30. A raffle and auction also will be included in the evening.
The non-profit organization provides pheasant hunting opportunities on Miller Island and local farmlands. It also supports youth programs and efforts to bring pheasant populations back into the wild.
Among the auction items will be a $14,000 African safari,and an $8,900 African photo safari.
Tickets can be purchased at Basin Tier, Parker’sRod & Gun Club, or at www.unlimitedpheasantskfalls.org. For information, call 541-281-1732, or 541-891-3551.
Shootin’ Events
Three shooting events are scheduled for this weekend at the Bill Scholtes Klamath Sportsmans Park, including the first sporting clays event of the month as well as a Jefferson State Shooting Association youth shooters training session.
The sporting clays begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, with registration before that. The cost is $23 for 100 birds. For information, contact Bryan Vanderpol at 541-883-3108.
The youth event, on the Larry Martin 200-yard Range, begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. For information, contact Katie Fineauer at 541-892-0958.
At 9:30 a.m. Sunday, the Klamath Cowboys will host an action shooting using the rules and dress code of the Single Action Shooting Society. Setup begins at 8 a.m., with registration an hour later. The cost is $10.
For information, contact Dave Castor at 541-884-2611.
All shooters and spectators must wear eye and ear protection. Non-park members also will be assessed a nominal day-use fee. Tracer and spark-generating ammunition is prohibited.
Pickleball Classes
Pickleball 101 classes will be on the second Saturday of each month throughout the year, with Pickleball 102 set for the second Sundays of the month, all at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church gym.
Saturday classes will run from 9 a.m.-noon. Players are expected to provide their own water, court shoes (or tennis shoes) and comfortable clothing. Nets, paddles and balls will be provided by the Klamath Basin Pickleball Association.
Sunday sessions will be used to put skills learned in class into practice.
Gun Club shoots on Sundays
The Klamath Gun Club, which shoots from 10 a.m. every Sunday at its facility two miles north of town on Wocas Road, as well as at 1 p.m. each Wednesday.
Cost to join the club is $30 per year, and $5 a round to shoot 25 targets.
The club has senior members available to help beginning shooters.
The club, which was started in 1926, is open to all interested shooters.
Learn skills at Sheepy Ridge
Summer hours for the Sheepy Ridge Sporting Clays now are in effect, and start at 9 a.m. Sundays at the group’s course located along State Line Road.
All skill levels can shoot, and instruction is available if requested. The cost of 100 birds is $27 for non-members, $22 for members and $15 for youth 15 and under. Short rounds can be shot on request.
For information or directions, call Dar at 541-892-9621, Steve at 541-891-7071 or Travis at 541-883-7419.