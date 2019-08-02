Kids Sailing Club
The Klamath Yacht Club is hosting a Kids Sailing Camp the second week of August.
The three-day camp will begin Friday, Aug. 9 and continue through Sunday, Aug. 11.
Each kid must pass a swim test in order to participate in the camp. The cost of the camp is $75.
For more details, contact Greg Wall, wallgreg682@gmail.com
Series of softball camps hosted by OIT
Oregon Tech will host a series of softball camps over the next two weeks.
A pitching camp will take place from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, and from 11 a.m-1:30 p.m. Sunday. The first session is for players 7-12 years old, while the second session is an advanced camp for players 13-18. Each is $100, and each pitcher must provide her own catcher.
An all-skills camp will run Aug. 12-14. Both are $125. The first session, from 9-11:30 a.m., is for players 7-12, while the second session, from 1-3:30 p.m., is for players 13-18.
Register online at www.oregontechowls.com, or contact coach Greg Stewart at 541-885-1629, or at greg.stewart@oit.edu.
All campers must bring appropriate gear (turf/tennis shows, softball pants, t-shirt, bat, glove, helmet, etc.
Meetings for football officials
The Klamath County Football Officials Association will host a meet and greet gathering at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria.
The first rules meeting to prepare for the upcoming season will be at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in room 32 at Mazama High School.
Both events are for new and returning officials.
For information, call 541-331-9071.
Golf tourney approaches
The 10th annual Marie Clinton Memorial Golf Tournament will be played at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Indian Camp Golf Course in Tulelake. The tourney is a two-person scramble for 18 holes and costs $50 per person, which includes lunch.
All proceeds go to the Marie Clinton Scholarship Fund for area youth.
Entry forms are available and Scala’s Automotive, Main Street Jewelers or Indian Camp Golf Course. For information, contact Tim at 541-884-1077, or 541-892-9174.
Registration has begun for rec soccer
Regular registration for Basin United’s fall recreational soccer leagues have begun and run through Aug. 30. The cost is $75 per player.
Divisions are Little Kickers (ages 2-3), Grasshoppers (ages 4-5), Kindergarten does, first-second grade, third-fourth grade, fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade. Practices for the six-week season begin Sept.0, with games scheduled from Sept. 20-Oct. 26.
As always, coaches are needed and interested individuals should call 541-273-1152, or contact the group at basinunited@gmail.com.
KCVOA looking for new members
The Klamath County Volleyball Officials Association is looking for new members, and meetings for all officials, new and returning, will begin in August. The association covers all of Klamath and Lake counties (except Gilchrist), along with five high schools in Northern California.
The group also provides line judges for Oregon Tech home matches.
Training is available and the group will work around work and school schedules.
Go to www.Newofficials.org to register, or text name, telephone number and email information to Patty at 541-331-2375, or Scott at 541-891-6456.
OIT Golf Scramble
Oregon Tech’s annual golf challenge has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Running Y. signups, coffee and pastries begin at 9 a.m., with the four-person scramble to begin at an hour later. Dinner and awards will begin at 3 p.m.
There will be contests for closest to the pin, longest drive, extra golfer and putting, along with a hole-in-one award sponsored by Lithia and Main Street Jewelers, and raffle prizes.
The cost is $125 per player or $500 for a team. A Hootie Packet will be $25.
Enter online at www.oregontechowls.com. For questions, contact Justin Parnell at 541-885-1635.
Pheasant fundraiser next month
Unlimited Pheasants will host their 43rd annual fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6:30. A raffle and auction also will be included in the evening.
The non-profit organization provides pheasant hunting opportunities on Miller Island and local farmlands. It also supports youth programs and efforts to bring pheasant populations back into the wild.
Among the auction items will be a $14,000 African safari,and an $8,900 African photo safari.
Tickets can be purchased at Basin Tier, Parker’sRod & Gun Club, or at www.unlimitedpheasantskfalls.org. For information, call 541-281-1732, or 541-891-3551.
Classic soccer tryouts
Secondary Basin United fall classic soccer tryouts have started, and players unable to attend must contact Basin United at 541-273-1152, or at basinunited@gmail.com as soon as possible.
Boys tryouts are from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. All tryouts will be at Mike’s Fieldhouse at Steen Sports Park. There is a $10 non-refundable tryout fee for players who did not attend earlier tryouts.
Players who make classic teams will have a $180 registration fee, along with a $35 player card fee. Players also will be responsible for the purchase of their uniforms.
Shootin’ Events
Two shooting events are scheduled for this weekend at the Bill Scholtes Klamath Sportsmans Park.
A steel challenge match will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the Bill Mason Pistol Range, for both center-fire and rim-fire handguns, along with pistol Caliber Carbines. Setup is at 8 a.m., with registration an hour later.
The cost is $10.
For information, contact Charlie Halvorsen at 541-891-1566.
A USPSA match will be held on the multipurpose range at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, and the cost is $15. Setup begins at 11a.m. Saturday, and will continue at 8 a.m. Sunday. Registration is one hour later. The event is for center-fire handguns only.
For information, contact Jake Nelson at 541-887-0467.
All shooters and spectators must wear eye and ear protection. Non-park members also will be assessed a nominal day-use fee. Tracer and spark-generating ammunition is prohibited.
Warmup for hunting
The Kingsley Bowmen will continue to host their annual hunter warmup shooting event at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the group’s Anderson Avenue archery range. There will be 14 targets, seven paper animal and seven 3D.
Shoots will be hosted every Tuesday through Aug.6.
The cost is $3 per shoot for members, $5 for non-members.
For information, contact James Dean at 541-891-6073.
Pickleball Classes
Pickleball 101 classes will be on the second Saturday of each month throughout the year, with Pickleball 102 set for the second Sundays of the month, all at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church gym.
Saturday classes will run from 9 a.m.-noon. Players are expected to provide their own water, court shoes (or tennis shoes) and comfortable clothing. Nets, paddles and balls will be provided by the Klamath Basin Pickleball Association.
Sunday sessions will be used to put skills learned in class into practice.
Gun Club shoots on Sundays
The Klamath Gun Club, which shoots from 10 a.m. every Sunday at its facility two miles north of town on Wocas Road, as well as at 1 p.m. each Wednesday.
Cost to join the club is $30 per year, and $5 a round to shoot 25 targets.
The club has senior members available to help beginning shooters.
The club, which was started in 1926, is open to all interested shooters.
Learn skills at Sheepy Ridge
Summer hours for the Sheepy Ridge Sporting Clays now are in effect, and start at 9 a.m. Sundays at the group’s course located along State Line Road.
All skill levels can shoot, and instruction is available if requested. The cost of 100 birds is $27 for non-members, $22 for members and $15 for youth 15 and under. Short rounds can be shot on request.
For information or directions, call Dar at 541-892-9621, Steve at 541-891-7071 or Travis at 541-883-7419.