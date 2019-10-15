Basin Bandits in third
The Basin Bandits 12-under softball team placed third in the NAFA fall championship/Toys for Tots Tournament over the weekend. Caelyn Davis went 7-for-10 with three doubles and six runs batted, Kenna Montieth was 5-for-9 with three RBI, Brooklyn Nickerson was 5-for-10 with two RBI and Maggie Pizano was 5-for-9 with a double and four RBI.
In the circle, McKenzie Dalton picked up two wins, struck out 21 and allowed just a single earned run in nine innings pitched.
The team played in three tournaments this fall and had one runner-up effort and two third-place finishes.
Spud Run
The annual Linkville Lopers Spud Run is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Saturday in downtown Merrill. Signups begin at 8 a.m. for the two-mile fun run/walk and five-mile run. Cost for the short race is $5 ($10 for a family), and $10 for the longer race.
“Seasons on the Deschutes River”
“Seasons on the Deschutes River” will be presented by Scott Richmond when the Klamath Country Flycasters meet at 6 p.m. today at the Waffle Hut. Dinner will be followed by the program.
Richmond is executive director of Westfly, a nonprofit website for Western anglers. His program will identify opportunities, problems and solutions encountered by anglers of the Deschutes.
For information, contact Mark at 541-883-1850.
Race against domestic violence
Marta’s House and the 173rd Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team have joined forces to host the “Race to Zero for Domestic Violence” run/walks at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Klamath Falls Regional Airport.
There will be a 2K and 5K race.
Online registration can be done at www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=191754. Walk-up registrations close at 1:45 p.m. the day of the race.
“This event is held to honor our victims and survivors of domestic violence, and to promote an environment of healing and safety for all with the hope of reaching zero,” event planner Amber Spotten said.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.