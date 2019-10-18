Spud Run
The annual Linkville Lopers Spud Run is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in downtown Merrill. Signups begin at 8 a.m. for the two-mile fun run/walk and five-mile run. Cost for the short race is $5 ($10 for a family), and $10 for the longer race.
Bill Scholtes Klamath Sportsmans Park shooting events
Three shooting events are scheduled for this weekend at the Bill Scholtes Klamath Sportsmans Park, with two of them Saturday.
An action steel shoot begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the Bill Mason Pistol Range, and is for center-fire handguns only. Setup is at 8 a.m., registration an hour later. The cost is $10. For information, call Bill Watson at 541-882-9491.
At 9 a.m. Saturday, there will be a lever-gun silhouette match on the Richard Wickline 600-yard Range. The cost is $10. For information, call Scott at 541-884-1701.
A precision rifle match, for .22 rim-fire rifles only, is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday on the Wickline range. Setup begins at 1 p.m. The cost is $10, with juniors under 19 free. Juniors 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
For information, contact Wally Klein at 541-281-0011.
All shooters and spectators must have eye and ear protection. The use of tracer and any spark-generating ammunition is prohibited at all times.
Pickleball
Pickleball 101 classes will be on the second Saturday of each month throughout the year, with Pickleball 102 set for the second Sundays of the month, all at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church gym.
Saturday classes will run from 9 a.m.-noon. Players are expected to provide their own water, court shoes (or tennis shoes) and comfortable clothing. Nets, paddles and balls will be provided by the Klamath Basin Pickleball Association.
Sunday sessions will be used to put skills learned in class into practice.
“Race to Zero for Domestic Violence”
Marta’s House and the 173rd Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team have joined to host the “Race to Zero for Domestic Violence” run/walks at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Klamath Falls Regional Airport.
There will be a 2K and 5K race.
Online registration can be done at www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=191754. Walk-up registrations close at 1:45 p.m. the day of the race.
“This event is held to honor our victims and survivors of domestic violence, and to promote an environment of healing and safety for all with the hope of reaching zero,” event planner Amber Spotten said.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Klamath Gun Club shoot
The Klamath Gun Club hosts shoots at 10 a.m. every Sunday at its facility two miles north of Klamath Falls on Wocas Road. Its other shoots have been ended. Cost to join the club is $30 per year, and $5 a round to shoot 25 targets.
The club also has senior members available to help beginning shooters.
The club, which was started in 1926, is open to all interested shooters.
Sheepy Ridge summer hours
Summer hours for the Sheepy Ridge Sporting Clays now are in effect, and start at 9 a.m. Sundays at the group’s course located along State Line Road.
All skill levels can shoot, and instruction is available if requested. The cost of 100 birds is $27 for non-members, $22 for members and $15 for youth 15 and under. Short rounds can be shot on request.
For information or directions, call Dar at 541-892-9621, Steve at 541-891-7071 or Travis at 541-883-7419.