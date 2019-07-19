On to the World Series
Cascade Aces Fastpitch, with many local basin players, goes 8-0 and wins the 2019 14U Summer Nationals Championship. Aces will now compete and play in the 14U Open Triple Crown World Series July 22-27 in Reno Nevada.
The Aces dominated the field scoring 77 runs while only allowing 10 in the 32-team tournament. The Aces beat the Camby rebels 14-0; Washington Diamond Dusters 6-1; Rebels Softball Organization 13-3; Mayhem Clark 10-0; SK Stars 12-0; Frost Elite 4-0; Seattle Spice 7-5; and Seattle Spice Black 11-1.
The Triple Crown World Series is expected to bring over 90 14U teams.
Locals make it to Cooperstown
COOPERSTOWN, NY — Three local athletes competed for the Southern Oregon Batt Coopertown team. A tournament team that competed against teams from across North America in Cooperstown, home of the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Marcos Ulloa, Mark Carpenter and Deshawn Carter, along with other 12-year-olds from Southern Oregon, helped the Renegades to a 5-3 record over the three-day tournament.
The Renegades won its first game with a 9-5 win over Minnesota’s Wacconia Wildcats, then lost to Virginia’s Wester Branch Havoc then won over Nevada Sports Academy Stars 9-11 in extra innings The Renegades then won 12-9 over. Northwest Travelers from Illinois, Elridge Hurricanes from Maryland then beat the Renegades and Burlington Bulls Canada 9-2.
In the single-elimination portion of the tournament, the Renegades beat Georgia 9-7 before concluding the tournament with a 12-2 loss to Beaver Valley of Pennslyvania.
Per the team’s Facebook page, the Renegades finished in the top 40 of 104 teams.
Meetings for football officials
The Klamath County Football Officials Association will host a meet and greet gathering at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria.
The first rules meeting to prepare for the upcoming season will be at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in room 32 at Mazama High School.
Both events are for new and returning officials.
For information, call 541-331-9071.
Golf tourney approaches
The 10th annual Marie Clinton Memorial Golf Tournament will be played at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Indian Camp Golf Course in Tulelake. The tourney is a two-person scramble for 18 holes and costs $50 per person, which includes lunch.
All proceeds go to the Marie Clinton Scholarship Fund for area youth.
Entry forms are available and Scala’s Automotive, Main Street Jewelers or Indian Camp Golf Course. For information, contact Tim at 541-884-1077, or 541-892-9174.
Registration has begun for rec soccer
Regular registration for Basin United’s fall recreational soccer leagues have begun and run through Aug. 30. The cost is $75 per player.
Divisions are Little Kickers (ages 2-3), Grasshoppers (ages 4-5), Kindergarten does, first-second grade, third-fourth grade, fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade. Practices for the six-week season begin Sept.0, with games scheduled from Sept. 20-Oct. 26.
As always, coaches are needed and interested individuals should call 541-273-1152, or contact the group at basinunited@gmail.com.
KCVOA looking for new members
The Klamath County Volleyball Officials Association is looking for new members, and meetings for all officials, new and returning, will begin in August. The association covers all of Klamath and Lake counties (except Gilchrist), along with five high schools in Northern California.
The group also provides line judges for Oregon Tech home matches.
Training is available and the group will work around work and school schedules.
Go to www.Newofficials.org to register, or text name, telephone number and email information to Patty at 541-331-2375, or Scott at 541-891-6456.
OIT Golf Scramble
Oregon Tech’s annual golf challenge has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Running Y. signups, coffee and pastries begin at 9 a.m., with the four-person scramble to begin at an hour later. Dinner and awards will begin at 3 p.m.
There will be contests for closest to the pin, longest drive, extra golfer and putting, along with a hole-in-one award sponsored by Lithia and Main Street Jewelers, and raffle prizes.
The cost is $125 per player or $500 for a team. A Hootie Packet will be $25.
Enter online at www.oregontechowls.com. For questions, contact Justin Parnell at 541-885-1635.
Memorial Golf Tournament nears
The eighth annual Dennis Bennett Memorial golf tournament will be played Saturday, July 27, at Shield Crest Golf Course. Proceeds will be used to assist Klamath Basin families who encounter emergency medical needs.
Since the tournament started, more than $15,000 have been donated to Klamath youth sports programs and others in need of help.
Business owners in Klamath Falls, the Bennetts underwent large medical bills when Bennett, who lived in Klamath Falls for 45 years after a Major League Baseball career, suffered an emergency that required immediate funds for medical help.
Individuals who would like to donate to a raffle and/or auction should contact Vanessa at 541-891-8543, or Lisa at 541-882-8543.
Pheasant fundraiser next month
Unlimited Pheasants will host their 43rd annual fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6:30. A raffle and auction also will be included in the evening.
The non-profit organization provides pheasant hunting opportunities on Miller Island and local farmlands. It also supports youth programs and efforts to bring pheasant populations back into the wild.
Among the auction items will be a $14,000 African safari,and an $8,900 African photo safari.
Tickets can be purchased at Basin Tier, Parker’sRod & Gun Club, or at www.unlimitedpheasantskfalls.org. For information, call 541-281-1732, or 541-891-3551.
Classic soccer tryouts
Secondary Basin United fall classic soccer tryouts have started, and players unable to attend must contact Basin United at 541-273-1152, or at basinunited@gmail.com as soon as possible.
Boys tryouts are from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. All tryouts will be at Mike’s Fieldhouse at Steen Sports Park. There is a $10 non-refundable tryout fee for players who did not attend earlier tryouts.
Players who make classic teams will have a $180 registration fee, along with a $35 player card fee. Players also will be responsible for the purchase of their uniforms.
Shootin’ Events
Two shooting events are scheduled for this weekend at the Bill Scholtes Klamath Sportsmans Park.
An action steel shoot on the Bill Mason Pistol Range is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Setup is at 8 a.m., with registration one hour later. The cost is $10, and the event is form center-fire handguns only.
For information, contact Bill Watson at 541-882-9491.
At 1 p.m. Sunday, there will be a precision rifle match on the Richard Wickline600-yard Range, and the competition is for .22 rim-fire rifles only. The cost is $10, with juniors 19 and under free. Juniors 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Setup is at noon.
For information, contact Wally Klein at 541-281-0011.
All shooters and spectators must wear eye and ear protection. Non-park members also will be assessed a nominal day-use fee. Tracer and spark-generating ammunition is prohibited.
Warmup for hunting
The Kingsley Bowmen will continue to host their annual hunter warmup shooting event at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the group’s Anderson Avenue archery range. There will be 14 targets, seven paper animal and seven 3D.
Shoots will be hosted every Tuesday through Aug.6.
The cost is $3 per shoot for members, $5 for non-members.
For information, contact James Dean at 541-891-6073.
Pickleball Classes
Pickleball 101 classes will be on the second Saturday of each month throughout the year, with Pickleball 102 set for the second Sundays of the month, all at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church gym.
Saturday classes will run from 9 a.m.-noon. Players are expected to provide their own water, court shoes (or tennis shoes) and comfortable clothing. Nets, paddles and balls will be provided by the Klamath Basin Pickleball Association.
Sunday sessions will be used to put skills learned in class into practice.
Gun Club shoots on Sundays
The Klamath Gun Club, which shoots from 10 a.m. every Sunday at its facility two miles north of town on Wocas Road, as well as at 1 p.m. each Wednesday.
Cost to join the club is $30 per year, and $5 a round to shoot 25 targets.
The club has senior members available to help beginning shooters.
The club, which was started in 1926, is open to all interested shooters.
Learn skills at Sheepy Ridge
Summer hours for the Sheepy Ridge Sporting Clays now are in effect, and start at 9 a.m. Sundays at the group’s course located along State Line Road.
All skill levels can shoot, and instruction is available if requested. The cost of 100 birds is $27 for non-members, $22 for members and $15 for youth 15 and under. Short rounds can be shot on request.
For information or directions, call Dar at 541-892-9621, Steve at 541-891-7071 or Travis at 541-883-7419.