Tech adds Sunday home game
Oregon Tech will host Cal State Maritime at 3 p.m. Sunday in a game which has been moved to Klamath Falls because of fires and power outages on the CSU campus and north of the Bay Area.
All general admission seating for the game will be $5, and reserved seats will sell for their usual $9 per ticket.
The Keelhaulers, who are 2-0, are one of the few teams to have played OIT at least five times and hold an edge in victories. CSU Maritime leads the series with the Hustlin’ Owls, 5-2.
“With Cal Maritime’s campus being closed through the week, we are happy to help accommodate (the Keelhaulers) so we can get this game in,” OIT coach Justin Parnell said. “Coach (Brendan) Rooney and Cal Maritime are a class act and very good basketball team.”
Pickleball
Pickleball 101 classes will be on the second Saturday of each month throughout the year, with Pickleball 102 set for the second Sundays of the month, all at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church gym.
Saturday classes will run from 9 a.m.-noon. Players are expected to provide their own water, court shoes (or tennis shoes) and comfortable clothing. Nets, paddles and balls will be provided by the Klamath Basin Pickleball Association.
Sunday sessions will be used to put skills learned in class into practice.
Klamath Gun Club
The Klamath Gun Club hosts shoots at 10 a.m. every Sunday at its facility two miles north of Klamath Falls on Wocas Road. Its other shoots have been ended. Cost to join the club is $30 per year, and $5 a round to shoot 25 targets.
The club also has senior members available to help beginning shooters.
The club, which was started in 1926, is open to all interested shooters.
Sheepy Ridge summer hours
Summer hours for the Sheepy Ridge Sporting Clays now are in effect, and start at 9 a.m. Sundays at the group’s course located along State Line Road.
All skill levels can shoot, and instruction is available if requested. The cost of 100 birds is $27 for non-members, $22 for members and $15 for youth 15 and under. Short rounds can be shot on request.
For information or directions, call Dar at 541-892-9621, Steve at 541-891-7071 or Travis at 541-883-7419.