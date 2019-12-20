Mazama to host basketball cheer campMazama will host its Little Viks Cheer Camp for basketball Jan. 13-16 at the high school cafeteria, and all participants will perform at halftime of the Vikings girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 17, against Hidden Valley.
Camp runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. each night, and the $25 cost includes a camp T-shirt.
Preregistration is encouraged to ensure correct T-shirt sizes and now is open at the Mazama High School home page.
For questions, contact coach Kaci Mitchell at mitchellk@kcsd.k12.or.us, or call 541-883-5024.
Drop-in soccer sessions now underwayWinter drop-in soccer at Mike’s Fieldhouse now is underway.
Youth soccer for high school players will run from 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, through March 18, while games for players in the fifth through eighth grades will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays through March 19.
Grades 1-4 will have games from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through March 17.
The cost is $5 per person per session.
Adult drop-in soccer will be from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 19. The cost is $7 per session, or $50 for a 10-date punch card.
Winter coed soccer play begins Jan. 6Winter coed adult soccer league play begins Monday, Jan. 6, and the season will run through Feb. 12, for a total of eight games. Games will be played at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. each day. The cost for the 7versus7 league, including a goalkeeper, is $50 per player, or $450 per team.
Teams will be limited to 18 players each.
Gun club hosts shoots every SundayThe Klamath Gun Club hosts shoots at 10 a.m. every Sunday at its facility two miles north of Klamath Falls on Wocas Road. Its other shoots have been ended. Cost to join the club is $30 per year, and $5 a round to shoot 25 targets.
The club also has senior members available to help beginning shooters.
The club, which was started in 1926, is open to all interested shooters.
Sheepy Ridge now using winter hoursWinter hours for the Sheepy Ridge Sporting Clays now are in effect, and start at 10 a.m. Sundays at the group’s course located along State Line Road.
All skill levels can shoot, and instruction is available if requested. The cost of 100 birds is $27 for non-members, $22 for members and $15 for youth 15 and under. Short rounds can be shot on request.
For information or directions, call Dar at 541-892-9621, Steve at 541-891-7071 or Travis at 541-883-7419.
Henley Baseball hosts Christmas hitting camp
On Dec. 27 and 28, Henley Baseball will be hosting a hitting camp for second to eighth grade boys and girls. Henley head coach Adam Randall, players and other members of the coaching staff will run the same detail-oriented drills used in high school practices from 2-5 p.m. each day at the Henley High School gym and indoor hitting facility.
The camp costs $60 and includes a t-shirt. Those interested can contact Randall at randalla@kcsd.k12.or.us or 503-730-9922 for a registration form.