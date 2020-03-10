OIT’s Ward named player of the week
Oregon Tech’s Krista Ward was named the Cascade Conference Red Lion Softball Player of the Week.
The five-foot-seven freshman from Vacaville, Calif., hit an impressive .643 over the weekend with three home runs and eight RBI. She finished the week with nine hits, boasting a 1.357 slugging percentage, and two drawn walks. Ward also picked up two wins in the circle, leading the Owls to a weekend sweep on the road at Carroll College.
Pickleball group to host doubles tournament
Klamath Basin Pickleball will host the Paddle Battle April 3-5 at the Harbor Isles Tennis and Fitness Club.
There will be a round-robin doubles competition, with a variety of divisions (12-over and seniors, 60-over), with divisions determined by skill levels. There will be women’s, men’s and mixed doubles competition.
Registration runs through March 29, and the $50 fee covers two events. KBPA members receive a discount.
Register online at PickleballTournaments.com.
For questions, contact Kathy at 360-727-1476, or at pickleballisgreat.kathy@gmail.com.
Klamath Falls Babe Ruth sign-up
Sign up for the 2020 Babe Ruth season will be held at the Big 5 Sporting Goods store from 5-7:30 p.m. on March 5 for players aged 13-15.
Organizers request that those interested bring a copy of a birth certificate and an old power or telephone bill. Player fees will be collected at that time. The March 5 sign-up will be the only sign-up this year.
Players can also sign up by following a link on Klamath Falls Babe Ruth Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 541-891-1509.
Crater Lake registrations open
Registration in the 44th annual Crater Lake Rim Runs and Marathon now is open for the race scheduled Aug. 8 at Crater Lake National Park. There will be a 6.7-mile run/walk, 13-mile run and 26.2-mile marathon, and all start at 7:30 a.m.
The race is limited to the first 500 total entries.
Participants in the 6.7-mile event must be at least 10 years old, runners in the 13-mile race must be at least 16, and entries in the marathon must be at least 18.
The cost of the 6.7-mile race is $60 until July 9, $65 until Aug. 1 and $75 from then on until entries close. The cost of the 13-mile event is $75, $80 and $90 under the same time frame. For the marathon, prices are $95, $100 and $110.
All include race shirts.
All registrations must be online at RaceRaceRace.com.
Kingsley Bowmen host Supershoot in March
The Kingsley Bowmen will host the annual Supershoot March 28-29 at the John Hancock Event Center at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. There will be 30 targets Saturday, and 20 Sunday. There also will be a long-distance money dot and raffles.
Early-bird registrations, which are due by March 15, at $30 for one day or $40 for both for a single shooter. A family pass is $50 for one day,and $60 for both days. Registrations on competition days will be $5 more for each category.
A registration is set for the night before the competition from 4-7 p.m., and from 6-8 a.m. Saturday (March 28), and 7-8 a.m. Sunday (March 29).
Shooting starts at 8:30 a.m. each day, and concessions will be available.
For information, call 541-892-4394.
Pelican Education Foundation Dodgeball Tournament
The Pelican Education Foundation is hosting a community-wide dodgeball tournament Saturday, April 25, at Klamath Union’s Pelican Court.
Registration is now open, but is limited to the first 32 teams. The double-elimination tournament will be between teams of 6-to-8 players who are 16 and older. Registration costs $35. Teams can register at runsignup.com by searching the keywords “PEF Dodgeball.”
The tournament is PEF’s primary fundraiser for 2020. Funding in 2019 included support for a third-grade drama program, a Native American storyteller for fourth-graders, flexible seating in fifth-grade classrooms, sixth-grade science supplies, an expanded Orchestra Academy for middle and high school students, media equipment at KU and seven college scholarships for graduating seniors.
Spring soccer rec league
Regular registrations for the spring recreational soccer league will be accepted now through March 13, with practices set to begin March 23. Games will be played on Fridays and Saturdays from April 3 through May 9, followed by a tournament.
The cost is $75.
Divisions are — Little Kickers (2-3 year olds), Grasshoppers (4-5 year olds), Kindergarten coed, first-second grade, third-fourth grade, fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade.
For information, contact Basin United at 541-273-1152.
