If there was ever a time to feel no shame in defeat, it was a Friday basketball game against Hidden Valley for the Klamath Union girls basketball team.
Hidden Valley won, 84-39, similar to the 48-point loss KU suffered in Murphy.
The Mustangs (7-0 in the Skyline Conference) are on the verge of winning their third consecutive conference title this season, all which have been done undefeated.
“If we know the team is good, we still have to play together and play as if we have a chance of winning,” KU senior Katherine Bustamante said.
“I feel like our mindset needs to change a lot. We need to not get down on ourselves when we are down by so much. It is only a few points if you really think about it,” Jadha Wells added. “As long as we adapt and become better as a team, and work more on communicating, I feel like we could have a better record.”
No one was going to stop Hidden Valley’s Kaiah Fisher, who led the game with 37 points.
Jaaden Steele added 17 points and Teryn Powers had 16 points. There was no catching the Mustangs, who had a 15-point lead near the end of the first quarter.
A large load has been on the backs of Shielteal Watah, Bustamante and Wells. Watah led the Pels with 15 points and four rebounds, while Bustamante ended with nine points, five rebounds and two assists. Wells scored six points, grabbed five rebounds and had five assists.
Though the Pelicans are still searching for their first league win, they have adapted to two key changes — a new head coach and the transfer of a top player, Mercedes Charkins.
“We lost a good player, but we stepped up as a whole team and basically filled her spot,” Bustamante said.
“It was hard to do that, too,” Wells said. “She was a good player. We needed her, but I think we adjusted well and got different players from other schools and they work hard, too.”
Bustamante is the only four-year varsity player for KU.
She was reunited with former Pelican assistant coach Maria Ramirez, who took the head coaching job this year. Ramirez spent some time coaching at Oregon Tech before she returned to KU, where she was an assistant under Josh Modin in 2017.
For Bustamante, it is her third varsity head coach.
“I felt like it was going to take us a while to adjust, but we adjusted a lot better than we did the previous year,” Bustamante said. “I was like: ‘Oh, I played for her before.’ I know how she coaches and like how she coaches. It was an easy adjustment.”
McKenzie Probst, a junior, has been a new addition to the girls basketball program.
She has been another scoring option for Ramirez to use, bringing varsity experience from when she played at Oakridge.
“The pressure is on us individually. As a group, we know the pressures of scoring but we have to put the pressure on our other teammates because they need to step up and score also,” Wells said. “It is about making each other know we are confident in that player.
“We know they can handle the ball, and tell them we believe in them. I did not do that much last year.”