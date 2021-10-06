A second-half surge propelled the Henley boys’ soccer team past perennial powerhouse Phoenix (7-2, 3-2 Skyline), keeping the Hornets perfect in league play.
The Hornets (6-1-1, 4-0) started the final 40 minutes down a goal, but put six past the Pirates’ keeper to win 6-2 at Henley on Wednesday night. On paper, the game was billed as a clash of Skyline Conference heavyweights with Phoenix ranked No. 3 and Henley No. 4 among class 4A schools.
Lupe Gonzales, Henley’s head coach, said he told his team at halftime that they “expected to make a difference” in the second half.
“They did,” Gonzales said. “They came out and they did the little simple things. They weren’t spectacular goals, but they did what they needed to do.”
Both teams spent much of the first half trading chances. A Phoenix shot rattled the Henley woodwork before the first minute of the game had elapsed. But the Hornets responded with back-to-back corners and a Brock Patzke shot that tested Phoenix keeper Tucker Speaks.
Such was the state of affairs for much of the half until a looping ball on the Henley goal forced a desperation save from Henley goalie Andrew Edwards. The ensuing rebound was buried by the Pirates’ Cielo Marlia-Larsen, giving Phoenix the lead heading into the break.
At halftime, Gonzales told his team that the mistakes that led to the goal was an “easy fix,” but the team’s larger play wasn’t reminiscent of how they wanted to play.
“We weren’t doing what we practiced,” Gonzales said. “We really were not playing our game.”
The Hornets clearly took it to heart, as they started off the second half with a Henley barrage that didn’t even slightly subside until the team had posted four goals.
In the first 10 minutes of the half, the Hornets forced two corners, a free kick, a couple of dangerous shots from Henley senior Salvador Barajas-Leon, a breakaway chance for Patzke but no goals.
That was until a Jacob Gonzales drive into the box resulted in a Phoenix hand ball and a penalty kick for the Hornets. Henley junior Logan Parker delivered from the spot, sending a thundering shot at goal that Speaks got some of, but not enough to keep the Hornets off the scoreboard.
Barely four minutes later, Patzke found the back of the net, burying a cross from Eli Hayes after the ball was inadvertently stopped by a Pirates’ defender. With a 2-1 lead, Henley stepped on the gas.
In about a five-minute span, Jacob Gonzales scored twice. The first off another assist from Hayes and second off a pass from Patzke. With just over 19 minutes to play, Henley owned a 4-1 lead.
With the game essentially out of reach, the Hornets gave Phoenix a bit more space and the Pirates capitalized with a Caden Gallegos goal. Henley answered with two more. Eli Hayes lit up the scoreboard off a pass from Aiden Hayes and then Geo Cazares scored off another assist from Patzke.
Henley outshot Phoenix 19-14 and Edwards shined in goal with eight saves.
“They’re very cohesive,” Coach Gonzales said of his team. “They’re always talking about family. They’re always talking about team and no one player is more important than the other. It shows they care for each other.”
It was a landmark win for Henley. Gonzales mentioned in an interview with Herald and News a couple weeks ago that the goal for his program year-over-year was to become competitive with soccer programs like Hidden Valley — who the Hornets have also beat this year — and Phoenix.
“Phoenix is by far the standard of Southern Oregon,” Gonzales said. “...(Phoenix) beats 6A schools on the regular. That’s the standard that we try to get to.”
He also noted that the Pirates were an “incredible team” that was missing a couple of their best players. But still, the score certainly makes a statement.
“We did what we did to score six goals against these guys,” Gonzales said. “I’m very proud of these boys.”
Next up, the Hornets face McLoughlin in a non-league match Saturday. Phoenix will return to Klamath County next week to play Mazama on Monday. Henley and Phoenix will meet one more time this year in the final game of the regular season at the Pirates’ P-T Rising Stadium.