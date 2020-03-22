Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Senior numbers:

MITCHELL FINK:

2,178 points (first all-time).

886 assists (first all-time).

210 three-point field goals (sixth all-time).

400-502 at free-throw line (.710).

134 games.

SETH ERICKSON:

1,276 points (12th all-time).

520 rebounds (21st all-time).

216 three-point field goals (fifth all-time).

39-39 at free-throw line as senior.

148-168 at free-throw line (.881)

498-975 from the floor (.510).

119 games.

TYLER HIEB:

1,216 points (21st all-time)

173 three-point field goals (12th all-time).

69-86 at free-throw line (.761).

125 games.

JORDAN HENDERSON:

224 points.

163 rebounds.

76-156 from the floor (.519).

63-83 at free-throw line (.810).

54 games.

