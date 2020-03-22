Senior numbers:
MITCHELL FINK:
2,178 points (first all-time).
886 assists (first all-time).
210 three-point field goals (sixth all-time).
400-502 at free-throw line (.710).
134 games.
SETH ERICKSON:
1,276 points (12th all-time).
520 rebounds (21st all-time).
216 three-point field goals (fifth all-time).
39-39 at free-throw line as senior.
148-168 at free-throw line (.881)
498-975 from the floor (.510).
119 games.
TYLER HIEB:
1,216 points (21st all-time)
173 three-point field goals (12th all-time).
69-86 at free-throw line (.761).
125 games.
JORDAN HENDERSON:
224 points.
163 rebounds.
76-156 from the floor (.519).
63-83 at free-throw line (.810).
54 games.