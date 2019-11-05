SEATTLE — After leading a masterful drive in the final seconds of regulation only to see a potential winning field goal attempt on the last play sail wide, Russell Wilson took it upon himself in overtime.
No way was Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston going to end up with the ball in his hands again.
“Knowing when to run, knowing when to pass, he’s doing an amazing job,” Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner said of his quarterback. “It’s fun to watch him and I’ll never get used to it because he’s always going to do something to surprise us.”
Wilson finished off one of the finest games of his career with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Hollister on the opening drive of overtime, capping Seattle’s rally for a 40-34 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday.
Wilson continued his brilliant season, tying his career high with five touchdown passes as Seattle (7-2) overcame Jason Myers’ missed 40-yard field-goal attempt on the final play of regulation and never gave Tampa Bay a chance in the extra session.
Wilson was 5-of-8 for 70 yards in overtime, capping the winning drive by hitting the reserve tight end across the middle for his second touchdown of the game.
Wilson finished 29-of-43 for 378 yards. It was his third career game with five TD passes and capped Seattle’s wild second half after trailing 21-7 midway through the second quarter.
It was a win Seattle absolutely needed with a brutal final seven games with six games against teams currently above .500.
Wilson has 22 touchdown passes and only one interception, becoming the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to post those numbers through a team’s first nine games of the season. His passer rating has been 102 or above in eight of nine games.
Winston was nearly Wilson’s equal, throwing for 335 yards and two touchdowns. Winston led Tampa Bay (2-6) to a tying score in the final minute of regulation on Dare Ogunbowale’s one-yard run, but never got his hands on the ball in overtime.
Winston was 29-of-44 passing, but unlike Wilson had one very costly turnover in the fourth quarter, a fumble that was recovered by Rasheem Green and led to a key field goal for Seattle.
Chargers 25, Packers 11
CARSON, Calif. — Just when the Los Angeles Chargers season looked lost, they put together their best game of the year against one of the league’s top teams.
Melvin Gordon scored two touchdowns and the defense held Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers to one of his worst outings as the Chargers dominated the Packers Sunday, winning 26-11.
Green Bay came in as the second-best team in the NFC, but had its four-game winning streak snapped to fall to 7-2.
For the first time this year, the Chargers (4-5) looked like a team that won 12 games and made the playoffs last season.
The offense was balanced and moved the ball consistently in Shane Steichen’s first game as coordinator, and the defense kept Aaron Rodgers and the Packers out of the end zone until midway through the fourth quarter. Michael Badgley kicked four field goals in his first game back from injury.
The running game, which had been held under 40 yards in four straight games, had a season-high 159 yards. Gordon, who came in averaging only 2.5 yards per carry, had 80 yards on 20 carries and Austin Ekeler added 12 carries for 70 yards.
Raiders 31, Lions 24
OAKLAND, Calif. — Derek Carr and the Raiders gave their football-starved fans quite a show in their first game back in Oakland in seven weeks.
Carr threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to rookie Hunter Renfrow with 2:04 remaining, and Karl Joseph broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone with three seconds left to give the Raiders a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions Sunday in their first game in Oakland since Week 2.
After surviving an odyssey that forced them to travel about 20,000 miles for four road games and a neutral site game in London, the Raiders (4-4) came back home for the first time since losing to Kansas City Sept. 15.
Carr’s clutch pass to Renfrow gave Oakland the win to start the crucial three-game homestand.
Carr also connected with rookie Foster Moreau on a three-yard score in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter and another rookie, Josh Jacobs, ran for 120 yards and two scores.
It was the first time since the merger that the Raiders got four TDs from rookies in a single game.
Matthew Stafford threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns, but came up short at the end as the Lions (3-4-1) lost for the fourth time in five games.
Stafford moved Detroit down to the one in the closing seconds. On the Lions final play, he threw the ball up for tight end Logan Thomas but Joseph was there to prevent the catch, sealing the victory for the Raiders.
Carr threw for 289 yards and connected on passes of 31 and 23 yards to Jalen Richard on the game-winning drive.