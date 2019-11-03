La GRANDE — Third-rated Eastern Oregon wasted little time in overcoming an upset loss Friday to roll past Oregon Tech Saturday, 25-8, 25-14, 25-10, in Cascade Collegiate Conference volleyball action.
The win left the Mountaineers tied for the league lead with Southern Oregon, both at 16-2, with two matches remaining in the regular season.
In the process, EOU mathematically eliminated Oregon Tech from the postseason.
The Mounties attacked at .297, while OIT finished at .000, with 17 kills and 17 attack errors against an EOU team which now is 26-2 on the season.
Ashley Ripplinger had six kills and was involved with three blocks for OIT, including its lone solo block. Amanda Powley had a team-high nine assists, while Aubrey Kievit had 15 digs.
Eastern finished the match with 11 service aces and 11 blocks.
Tech returns home and will Evergreen State at 7 p.m. Friday and Northwest University at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Friday’s Match
College of Idaho 3, Oregon Tech 0
CALDWELL, Idaho — While The College of Idaho inched closer to the Cascade Collegiate Conference volleyball playoffs with its 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 win over Oregon Tech, the Hustlin’ Owls fell ominously close to being eliminated from the playoffs.
Tech must sweep its final four matches and get help to gain one of the three remaining postseason berths.
Friday, CI attacked at .296, while Tech was at .158.
Only in the second set was OIT alive very long and there were nine tie scores, and four lead changes. There was a single tie in the third set before the 21st-rated Coyotes took control of the match.
For Tech, Faith Houck-Wylie finished with nine kills, Carmyn Johnson eight and Nicole Reyes seven. Powley led the Hustlin’ Owls with 16 assists, and Courtney Isom had 13. Kievit, who had one Tech’s two service aces, had a team-high 14 digs.
“We played hard (Friday night), but made too many errors,” OIT coach Andrew Clifton said.