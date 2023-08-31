Santiago Moreno

Timbers midfielder Santiago Moreno celebrates after his goal in the 13th minute of an MLS match against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Providence Park in Portland.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian

Maybe it took the magic of a “blue supermoon,” or maybe it was spurred by having his mother in the stands, but Santiago Moreno found his first goal of the season for the Portland Timbers on Wednesday.

Moreno added an assist as the Timbers held on for a 2-1 MLS victory against Real Salt Lake on a cool summer night at Providence Park.