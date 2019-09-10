TAMPA, Fla. (AP)— The San Francisco 49ers had three touchdowns negated by penalties, turned the ball over twice and didn’t get a particularly sharp performance from Jimmy Garoppolo.
That just made beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-17, on a hot, humid Sunday in Florida that much sweeter.
“It’s fun to win when you can be hard on the guys the next day because there’s a lot of stuff on that tape that could have cost us that game in all three phases,” coach Kyle Shanahan said.
“I was disappointed with that and still to be able to pull out a win says a lot about the guys we’ve got in there. They kept grinding, and when you do that usually good things happen.”
Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon returned two of a retooled defense’s three interceptions of Jameis Winston for touchdowns and Robbie Gould kicked three field goals for the 49ers, who forced four turnovers overall and also deflected an early punt to set up the offense’s first scoring drive.
“I’m just happy for our defense. I’m happy for our team. We played sloppy, but it’s the first game,” Sherman said. “We’ve got to knock out some of the wrinkles.
“We’ve got to find a way to play a more mistake-free football game, myself included. I had a couple penalties that I shouldn’t have had. I’ve got to put myself in better position. It was a decent game for us, but we’ve got to get better.”
Garoppolo threw for 166 yards and one touchdown in his first game in nearly a year.
Winston threw for 194 yards to become Tampa Bay’s career passing leader, including a 10-yard scoring pass to Chris Godwin that trimmed a double-digit deficit to 20-14 late in the third quarter.
Ultimately, though, the Bucs could not overcome the fifth-year quarterback’s mistakes and dropped their debut under coach Bruce Arians, who was lured out of retirement after Tampa Bay finished 5-11 last season and missed the playoffs for the 11th straight year.
Garoppolo, who missed most of last season with a knee injury, completed 18-of-27 passes with one interception. His 39-yard pass to Richie James Jr. put the 49ers ahead for good early in the second half.
Seahawks 21, Bengals 20
SEATTLE — In a way only Pete Carroll could enjoy, the Seattle Seahawks coach was perfectly fine seeing his team trailing going into the fourth quarter against the Bengals.
Maybe it was because he knew what was being dialed up to start the final 15 minutes.
“We played from behind the whole day and those guys never stopped. They never stopped thinking we were going to win the football game and that’s so valuable to us,” Carroll said.
Seattle never trailed again after Russell Wilson hit Tyler Lockett for a 44-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, and the Seahawks withstood a career day from Andy Dalton to beat Cincinnati Sunday.
It was not supposed to be this tough for one of the favorites in the NFC.
Seattle had DK Metcalf, Jadaveon Clowney and several other new options to deploy against a revamped Bengals team under first-year coach Zac Taylor.
It nearly became one of the big upsets of the opening week.
Wilson and the Seahawks struggled offensively for most of the game, but got the big plays they needed on a day Dalton looked great running Taylor’s system.
Wilson was 14-of-20 for 196 yards and two scores, including a 10-yard TD pass in the first half to Chris Carson, who broke three tackles on his way to the end zone. Carson also had a one-yard TD run.
For all the statistical advantages Cincinnati had, it was only a three-point lead going to the fourth quarter.
Chargers 30, Colts 24
CARSON, Calif. — Austin Ekeler has been a solid backup to Melvin Gordon in the Los Angeles Chargers backfield the past two seasons, but he hasn’t gotten much attention while sitting behind one of the top rushers in the league.
Ekeler isn’t going to be overlooked any longer after his performance Sunday as the Chargers defeated the Indianapolis Colts in overtime.
With Gordon holding out for a new contract, Ekeler had a career-best 154 yards from scrimmage. He also scored three touchdowns, including the winner on a seven-yard run with 5:01 remaining in overtime to cap off an eight-play, 75-yard drive.
The third-year running back went undrafted before signing with Los Angeles in 2017. It is his second multi-TD game, but the first in which he had a rushing and receiving score.
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Ekeler is the first undrafted player since Dan Reeves in 1967 to have at least 150 scrimmage yards, two receiving TDs and a rushing touchdown in a game.
The Chargers running game was effective, averaging six yards per carry with four rushes over 10 yards. Justin Jackson had six carries for 57 yards, with most of his work coming in the first half.
Rivers, who made his 209th consecutive start to pass Peyton Manning for the third-longest streak among NFL QBs, completed 25-of-34 passes for 333 yards. It was the fifth time Rivers has thrown three or more TD passes in an opener.
Rams 30, Panthers 27
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jared Goff threw for 186 yards and a touchdown, Malcolm Brown ran for a pair of scores and the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams spoiled Cam Newton’s return with a win over the Carolina Panthers Sunday.
Todd Gurley started and ran for 97 yards on 14 carries after being limited to eight yards rushing on five carries in the first half. Brown was the primary ball carrier for the better part of three quarters and finished with 53 yards on 11 carries.
Christian McCaffrey led the Panthers with 209 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.
It was a rough day for Newton, playing in his first regular-season game since Dec. 17, when a lingering shoulder injury forced him to the sideline. Newton completed 25-of-38 passes for 239 yards, but had a costly backward pass that resulted in a fumble deep in Carolina territory, and a fourth-quarter interception.
He rarely threw deep downfield.
Titans 43, Browns 13
CLEVELAND — Marcus Mariota threw three touchdown passes, one a stunning 75-yarder to big back Derrick Henry, and the Tennessee Titans rolled to a rout Sunday over the Cleveland Browns, who fell flat on their faces in their highly anticipated opener.
Titans tight end Delanie Walker had two TD catches in the fourth, and Tennessee’s defensive backs intercepted Baker Mayfield three times in the fourth period.
Cameron Wake sacked Mayfield in the end zone for a safety in the first half, and the Titans dominated the undisciplined and perhaps overblown Browns, picked by some to contend for a Super Bowl title after adding Odell Beckham Jr.
The Browns committed 18 penalties for 182 yards, a poor reflection on first-year coach Freddie Kitchens. Cleveland also had a player ejected for kicking a Titans defender. The performance left Cleveland fan wondering if they’ve been duped.
The Browns are 1-19-1 in openers since 1999.
Mariota finished 14-of-24 for 248 yards, completing his two scoring passes to Walker in a span of 3:29 of the final quarter when the Titans opened a 23-point lead.