LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Nick Bosa sacked Case Keenum to run out the clock, belly flopped onto the field and rode it like a Slip ‘N Slide.
“Slid way farther than I thought was going to slide,” he said.
Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers Slip ‘N Slided their way to an ugly 9-0 win at Washington in steady rain and driving wind Sunday to remain undefeated. It wasn’t pretty, but San Francisco is 6-0 for the third time in franchise history, and first since 1990.
“It takes you back to being a kid. You’re out there, you’re sloshing around and your shoes are full of water and mud,” cornerback Richard Sherman said. “It’s still a kid’s game at the end of the day. Guys had a lot of fun slipping and sliding out there, but winning’s always fun.”
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan thought about flopping onto his old home field with his players, but watched them gleefully instead after beating the team that fired him and his father, Mike, in 2013. Shanahan knew from his time as Washington’s offensive coordinator how bad the FedEx Field surface can be in normal weather and adjusted along the way.
“It’s not just throwing and catching, but it’s tough to stand up and block people, too,” Shanahan said. “Everyone knows how the field always is and just the way it was raining from last night made it a tough game for both sides.”
Shanahan’s bunch didn’t look like an unbeaten powerhouse in horrific conditions that made life difficult on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the entire offense. Garoppolo bounced back from a dreadful first half to finish a passable 12-of-21 for 151 yards passing.
Robbie Gould made field goals from 28, 22 and 29 yards to provide the only offense of the game.
San Francisco’s defense continued its dominant run after holding the Los Angeles Rams to seven points last week and the Cleveland Browns to three before that.
The Niners are the first team since 2005, and sixth since 1990, to limit an opponent to seven or fewer points and fewer than 200 net yards of offense in three consecutive games.
Washington (1-6) started the game with 10 rushing plays and Adrian Peterson ran for 81 yards on 20 carries, but they were shut out for the first time this season.
Ravens 30, Seahawks 16
SEATTLE — Lamar Jackson was mad. He was mad about settling for field goals three times in the first half. Mad about a delay-of-game penalty and a 13-yard run on third down when he needed 15 yards. Mad to see Justin Tucker trotting on the field again for a field goal.
John Harbaugh saw the anger, so he called timeout and gave Jackson a chance. A critical fourth down would be in the hands of Baltimore’s young QB, not on the foot of its kicker.
“I was tired of not scoring,” Jackson said.
Running an old-school power play, Jackson rolled in an eight-yard run on that fourth-down call. It gave the Ravens the lead for good on their way to a 30-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks Sunday.
Whether it was scrambling away from trouble or designed runs to use his speed, there was no stopping Jackson. He was the best player on the field, outshining Seattle QB Russell Wilson on a day the Seahawks star finally made his first critical mistake of the season.
Jackson was especially good in the second half, when he led Baltimore on a pair of crucial scoring drives. He finished with 116 yards rushing and his TD run, 143 yards passing and one of the more impressive victories in his young career.
Jackson gave the Ravens (5-2) a 20-13 lead on his TD run. On their next possession and backed up deep in their own end, Jackson made a series of highlight plays to drive Baltimore into scoring position for Tucker’s fourth field goal and a 10-point lead with 3:47 left.
Jackson completed just 9-of-20 passes on a cold, wet day in the Pacific Northwest.
Wilson was nearly flawless for the first six games but struggled to find open receivers against Baltimore’s physical secondary. Seattle (5-2) was leading 10-6 and driving when Wilson made the mistake of double-clutching and trying to throw late into the flat.
Marcus Peters, traded to Baltimore less than a week ago, made a quick break on the throw, stepped in front of Jaron Brown and outraced Wilson 67 yards for his fifth career interception return touchdown, the most of any player since Peters entered the league in 2015.
Titans 23, Chargers 20
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers thought they scored the go-ahead touchdown not once, but twice, inside the final minute against the Tennessee Titans.
Yet again, the Chargers found a way to stop themselves near the goal line in a 23-20 loss Sunday.
After the replay official ruled Austin Ekeler had been stopped a yard outside the goal line off a pass from Rivers, the Chargers thought Melvin Gordon scored on a one-yard run that was overturned again for being short of the goal line. Then, Gordon fumbled with the Titans recovering, giving the Chargers a league-high five turnovers inside the red zone this season.
The Chargers (2-5) have lost three straight and five of their last six.
They also have had at least seven TDs nullified due to either penalty or replay.
Packers 42, Raiders 24
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers gave the rest of the NFL its first true glimpse of what Matt LaFleur’s offense can look like with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.
Rodgers had his best game by far under the new Packers coach, throwing for 429 yards and five touchdowns and running for another as Green Bay beat the Oakland Raiders, 42-24, Sunday.
Rodgers completed 25-of-31 passes to eight different targets and finished with the first perfect passer rating of his career, leading LaFleur’s offense to a season high in points.
Even with top target Davante Adams sidelined for the third straight game with turf toe, Rodgers threw for his most touchdowns in a game since Sept. 28, 2015, against the Chiefs.
Derek Carr finished 22-for-28 for 293 yards, two touchdowns and two costly turnovers for the Raiders (3-3), who lost their eighth straight against Green Bay, dating back to 1990. The Packers (6-1) have scored 30-plus points in each of their last five games against the Raiders.
“Carr was rolling,” Oakland coach Jon Gruden said. “We were rolling offensively today. It was an offensive game. We just had a couple turnovers and they finished some drives.”