SANTA CLARA, Calif.(AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo felt the rush coming, lofted up a pass to Jeff Wilson Jr. and then let the crowd tell him everything else.
After a sometimes trying day that featured a big early deficit, two interceptions deep in Arizona territory and some big plays from Kyler Murray, Garoppolo delivered when it mattered most for the San Francisco 49ers.
Garoppolo threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Wilson with 31 seconds left for his fourth TD pass of the game and the 49ers rallied from 16 points down for a 36-26 victory over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday.
“I felt the pressure up the middle and I kind of put it out there and wanted him to just make a play on it,” Garoppolo said. “I just heard the crowd. I didn’t even see him catch it.”
The key play for the go-ahead score came one play after the Niners (9-1) narrowly converted on a third-and-3 pass that went to replay review. Instead of being ruled short and facing a fourth-down decision in a three-point game, San Francisco had a new set of downs.
Wilson entered for his first offensive play of the game and beat edge rusher Chandler Jones, who peeled off on a blitz for his first career touchdown catch.
“I knew he was one of the better guys on their defense, but I also knew he was a defensive end,” Wilson said. “I knew his hips weren’t that good. He can’t move side to side, especially when his whole body is turned.
“It’s just a simple one step, cut across his face and get the ball. Whatever happens after happens.”
David Johnson fumbled on the next play for the Cardinals (3-7-1), who squandered a 16-0 lead and lost their fourth straight game.
San Francisco added a fumble recovery for a touchdown by D.J. Reed on the final play after a botched lateral by Arizona.
This marked the biggest deficit erased by the 49ers in a win since rallying from 20 points down to beat Philadelphia Oct. 2, 2011. San Francisco also overcame a 17-point deficit in the NFC title game at Atlanta following the 2012 season.
Garoppolo threw for 425 yards and four touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions deep in Arizona territory that nearly doomed the 49ers. The first set up a field goal that put Arizona up 19-17 and the second came with San Francisco trailing by three late in the fourth quarter.
The defense responded by forcing a three-and-out on a sack by Arik Armstead. Garoppolo then went 6-of-7 for 58 yards on the winning drive.
Rams 17, Bears 7
LOS ANGELES — Todd Gurley was told by Rams coach Sean McVay before Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears he was going to be a focal point of Los Angeles’ offense.
Gurley rose to the occasion and delivered his best game of the season.
The All-Pro running back had a season-high 133 scrimmage yards and scored a touchdown to lead the Rams to a 17-7 victory to help them keep pace in the NFC playoff race.
“We had a bunch of guys down and I was able to step up,” Gurley said. “It felt like the old Todd. I was glad I was able to go out there and take advantage of what I got.”
On a night when the Rams were missing two of their starting receivers and had a reworked offensive line, McVay reined things in. Los Angeles (6-4) ran it on 65.4% of its plays (34-of-52).
That is the highest run percentage in McVay’s three seasons as coach and only the fourth time they have gone to ground more than 60% of the time.
Jared Goff was 11-of-18 for 173 yards and an interception with many of his completions coming off play action.
The Bears (4-6) ran 22 more plays than the Rams, but averaged only 3.6 yards.
Mitchell Trubisky was 24-of-43 for 190 yards with a touchdown and interception. Trubisky injured his right hip on the last drive of the first half, but didn’t come out until late in the fourth quarter, when Chase Daniel came in.
Raiders 17, Bengals 10
OAKLAND, Calif. — Maxx Crosby had the best day by a Raiders pass rusher in nearly four years, and Trayvon Mullen kept Oakland’s defensive surge going with a game-clinching interception that ended any hopes that Cincinnati had of ending its winless start.
On a day when Jon Gruden’s offense committed a pair of turnovers, including Josh Jacobs’ first career fumble in the red zone, defensive coordinator Paul Guenther’s unit made all the difference.
Derek Carr passed for 292 yards and a touchdown, Jacobs had his fourth 100-yard game in the last six weeks, and the Raiders beat the stumbling Bengals, 17-10, Sunday.
Oakland (6-4) won its third straight, all at home after a seven-week stretch on the road, to move into a first-place tie with Kansas City in the AFC West. The Chiefs play the Chargers next Monday night in Mexico City.
Crosby had a team rookie-record four sacks as the Raiders harassed Bengals rookie quarterback Ryan Finley and shut down Cincinnati’s offense after Joe Mixon had given it a lift in the first half.
It was the most sacks in a single game by an Oakland player since Khalil Mack had five against Denver in December 2015. Mack was traded to Chicago before last season in exchange for two first-round picks.
The Bengals remain the NFL’s lone team without a victory, and their 0-10 record matches the 1993 team for the worst start in franchise history.