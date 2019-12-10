NEW ORLEANS — Jimmy Garoppolo decisively delivered a fourth-down pass to George Kittle with time running out, and the veteran tight end vigorously galloped up the sideline, embracing an opportunity to defiantly jerk his head back and forth as a Saints defender grabbed his face mask.
“Run through people, but have a good time doing it,” Kittle said of his mindset, which seemed to be contagious across his team.
With that adrenaline-fueled play, which netted 53 yards after the Saints penalty, Drew Brees’ late-game heroics moments earlier were virtually undone and the 49ers took a crucial step toward securing the top playoff seeding in the NFC.
Robbie Gould kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired, sending San Francisco players streaming onto the Superdome turf to celebrate a 48-46 victory over New Orleans Sunday.
Garoppolo finished with 349 yards and four touchdowns passing. His clutch connection with Kittle on fourth-and-2 from the San Francisco 33 was his 26th and final completion on 35 attempts.
“I know a lot of people are still looking at him to see what kind of player he is, but I’m telling you he’s a baller,” 49ers receiver Emmanuel Sanders said.
“When you’ve got somebody like Jimmy with the personality he has and the hard work he puts in, in the clutch moments, he’s not going to fold.”
The Saints took their last lead on Brees’ fifth touchdown pass of the game — an 18-yarder to Tre’Quan Smith with 53 seconds left — but Brees’ pass on an attempted two-point conversion fell incomplete, leaving New Orleans’ lead at one point.
“This was like a heavy weight boxing match, just trading punches all game long,” Brees said. “We had a chance to win, and so did they. Unfortunately they were the ones who came out on top.”
The victory kept San Francisco (11-2) in pole position to capture the top seed in the NFC playoffs. The 49ers had the best record in the conference after Seattle (10-3) lost to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night.
Two of Garoppolo’s touchdown passes went to Kendrick Bourne. Sanders finished with seven catches for 157 yards.
Brees finished 29-of-40 for 349 yards and also dived across the goal line for a touchdown. Michael Thomas caught 11 passes for 134 yards and a score, but the Saints (10-3), who already are the NFC South champions, were done in by a few critical failures.
Rams 28, Seahawks 12
LOS ANGELES — When Todd Gurley flattened Tre Flowers with a brutal stiff arm on his path to Los Angeles’ final touchdown, the Rams delivered a clear message right to the face of the Seahawks and the NFL.
Although it’s too soon to say whether the Rams solved their offensive problems in time to make the playoffs, the team that dazzled the league in the past two seasons will be dangerous down the stretch.
“We’re finally playing the way we should have been playing,” Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald said.
Jared Goff passed for 293 yards and two touchdowns, Gurley ran for 79 yards and that decisive fourth-quarter TD, and the Rams prevented Seattle (9-4) from clinching a playoff berth with a 28-12 victory Sunday night.
From start to finish in their final game under the Coliseum lights, the Rams (8-5) looked like their most dangerous selves of the previous two seasons. In their fifth win in seven games, the Rams had little trouble derailing the powerful Seahawks five-game winning streak.
Los Angeles still trails Minnesota (9-4) by a game for the second wild card spot and its third straight playoff berth, but its chances improved with this critical division win.
Titans 42, Raiders 21
OAKLAND, Calif. — The way the Tennessee Titans offense is rolling under Ryan Tannehill, an early interception proved to be an easy obstacle to overcome.
Tannehill threw for 391 yards and three touchdowns, Derrick Henry ran for two scores and the Titans won their fourth straight game by beating the Oakland Raiders, 42-21, Sunday.
“Every time we touched it, we felt like we were going to score,” Tannehill said. “It was just a belief of everyone in the huddle, the run game was going, guys were making plays outside. We had belief in each other.”
That’s the way it has been ever since Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota as starter after Week 6. The Titans (8-5) have won six of seven games since then to move into a tie with Houston for first place in the AFC South with two games in the final three weeks against the Texans.
Tennessee scored touchdowns on five of the next seven possessions after the interception to run away from the Raiders (6-7).
Chargers 45, Jaguars 10
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams celebrated his first touchdown of the season by trying to slam the ball over the crossbar.
He came up short and then got penalized — and yelled at by coach Anthony Lynn.
It was about the only thing the Chargers (5-8) did wrong in a 45-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.
They scored on seven of their first eight possessions, notched season highs for points and yards (525), and were so far out in front that Philip Rivers got the fourth quarter off while Austin Ekeler stayed in to make franchise history.
It was a breakout performance for a team whose offense has been inconsistent all season. It ended a three-game skid and also came on the same day LA was eliminated from the playoffs.
Rivers completed 16 of 22 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns on his 38th birthday. Rivers’ 84-yard touchdown to Ekeler beat a blitz and ended up being the longest completion of his 16-year NFL career.