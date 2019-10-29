SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a sluggish start and beat the Portland Trail Blazers, 113-110, Monday night to remain undefeated.
Portland point guard Damian Lillard had 28 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter. Lillard’s three-pointer from the right corner bounced in and out as time expired.
Derrick White scored 21 points, LaMarcus Aldridge had 15 and Bryn Forbes 14 as the Spurs capped a three-game homestand to open the season.
C.J. McCollum added 27 points for the Blazers (2-2).
The Spurs seemed poised for a comfortable win after narrow victories against New York and Washington, but nearly let the game get away by closing out the contest as sloppily as they opened.
Portland went on an 18-2 run, starting midway through the fourth quarter, that was capped by a pair of threes by Lillard, closing to 107-104 with 1:57 remaining.
A dunk by Lillard cut the margin to a point, 109-108, with 1:10 left. Lillard and Anthony Tolliver missed consecutive three-point attempts with the Blazers trailing, 113-100. DeRozan missed a pair of free throws, setting up Lillard’s final shot.
San Antonio outscored Portland 30-27 in the third quarter after scoring just 19 points in the first period.
DeRozan’s baseline drive and layup on Rodney Hood gave the Spurs their first lead at 59-58 with 8:44 remaining in the third. He was 10-for-16 on a series of hard drives to the basket.
Blazers wing Kent Bazemore, who primarily defended DeRozan, fouled out with 6:27 remaining in the game.
The Trail Blazers made three consecutive three-pointers to open the game and rolled to a 23-4 lead midway through the first. The Spurs missed four shots and had four turnovers, going scoreless for four minutes following Aldridge’s 14-foot jumper at 9:32.
Portland finished 10-for-33 from three-point range.
Hood finished with 11 points and Skal Labissiere and Anfernee Simons had 10 points each for the Trail Blazers.
Former Spurs center Pau Gasol has not played this season for the Blazers as he continues to rehabilitate from left foot surgery in May.
The Blazers are at Oklahoma City Wednesday, while the Spurs play at the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday.