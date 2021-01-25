Samuel Mindra, who qualified for the U.S. Junior Figure Skating Championships with a virtual submission from the Bill Collier Ice Arena, finished third in the nation.
Mindra, 17, of Happy Valley, briefly moved his training to Klamath Falls in order to get more ice time after COVID closed rinks across the northwest.
At the junior championships, which started Jan. 20, Mindra said while in Klamath Falls that his goal was to make the podium. After starting in eight place after his short program routine, Mindra vaulted into the bronze with a free skate score of 121.12.