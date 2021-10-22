The No. 24 Oregon Tech Owls rode a vicious second half to a comeback victory on Friday, defeating previous co-conference leader Corban 2-1 by finding the back of the net twice in somewhat unconventional fashion.
Tech (13-1, 9-1 CCC) leaves the match as king of the hill in the Cascade Collegiate Conference — as both teams entered the match tied atop the table with 24 points a piece. The team’s 13 wins this year is the most in school history.
Both the men’s and women’s squads already made school history earlier this week as it was the first time both teams were ranked in the national top-25 coaches’ poll.
“I’m just so proud of the kids,” Casey Tate, the OIT head soccer coach, said Friday. “They worked really hard and it’s all them. They’re pushing the limits and pushing the team and it makes my job easier because it comes from within the teams, not me.”
Friday’s win of course came in tough conditions, as the sky seemed to alternate every few minutes between sunshine and cold, driving rain.
The Warriors (9-5, 8-3) struck first about 20 minutes into the first half. A long and accurate cross found Corban’s Nate Sherwood waiting unmarked on the Tech far post. Sherwood put it in the back of the net with a single touch. Alvaro Arche and Reggie Reyes were in on the assists.
Both sides were short on chances in the first half as both sides only mustered two shots a piece.
“In the first half, I think we just started a little bit frantic and I think we calmed down a little bit in the second half,” said Tate, who added that the players were also better able to figure out how to handle the Warriors’ attack.
Coming out of the break, the Owls threw multiple bodies forward in search of an equalizer. With that pressure, Tech earned a few set piece opportunities deep in the Corban side.
Nearly 10 minutes into the half, a scuffle broke out over fouls, causing a lengthy stoppage in play. The referee dished out a yellow card to each team. Tech captain Jake Mitchell got the card, but couldn’t linger on it long as he lined up to take the free kick the Owls had earned just beyond Corban’s box.
Mitchell sent a nice ball into the box. Several Owls craned for it, but in the end the ball careened off the head of a Corban defender and into their own net to tie the game. Mitchell’s sliding celebration in front of the stands sent the healthy smattering of Tech faithful into a frenzy.
The Warriors did have a chance to tie the game in the 61st minute with a penalty kick, but Mark Ramdeen’s shot went wide.
With the game tied, Tech remained dangerous. The Owls’ John Sarna put two balls just over the Corban crossbar on back-to-back dangerous chances. A minute later, Sarna had another chance after freshman Andrew Pasang gave him a beautiful through ball as he was falling to the ground. Sarna’s low shot however was saved by Corban goalie Justin Keegan.
Sophomore midfielder Cade O’Neill slotted home Tech’s go-ahead goal in the 75th minute but not without a mild amount of drama. A Tech corner was initially repelled from the Corban box, but a trailing Owl sent the ball back in. The low strike found the foot of O’Neill who pushed the ball just over the line. Brock Rideout and Anthony Santillan were both credited with assists.
Just after the ball had crossed the line, a Corban defender slide-tackled the ball out of the goal before it had a chance to hit the net and the Warriors started off on a quick counter attack while the Owls were celebrating.
The referees again called a stop to the game to conference before awarding the goal to Tech.
“Tough call, could go either way,” Tate said. “We were lucky enough to get the call today but we had those same things going against us as well, so it’s tough. It’s a game of inches especially at that level. Both teams, women and men, it’s just so tight between the teams in our conference because the conference is so good.”
With just two regular season games left to play, the Tech men sit atop that conference. They’ll head up to Portland next weekend to play Multnomah next Friday, followed by now-second place Warner Pacific University. The tournament to determine the conference champion starts Nov. 9.