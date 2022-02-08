Southern Oregon fended off a dramatic Oregon Tech comeback attempt on Tuesday night, defeating the Lady Owls 71-67 in overtime at Danny Miles Court.
Tech started the fourth quarter in a 13-point hole but slowly closed that deficit to tie the game at 62 on a tough layup from freshman Shelby Blodgett with 6.9 seconds to go in regulation. An SOU rebuttal fell flat.
Before a high-decibel crowd, SOU opened the extra frame on a 6-0 run but Tech freshman Olivia Sprague quickly made things uncomfortable again for the near top-of-conference Raiders.
Sprague scored a tough and-one bucket, missed her free throw but chased down her own rebound only to get fouled again. The guard sunk both of her free throws to make it a two-point game. From there, Tech had a couple of chances to tie which were ultimately unsuccessful.
Surprisingly for an overtime game, Tech never led only gaining a handful of ties throughout the contest. SOU overcame a 35.7 percent shooting night and won the rebound battle 50-44.
After the opening quarter ended in a 14-14 tie, SOU grew a 31-24 lead by halftime, which only expanded in the third. Tech mounted a furious 24-11 comeback in the fourth.
With the win, Southern Oregon extends their winning streak over the Tech women to four straight. Overall, the Raiders lead the series 41-39.
Tech’s Blodgett registered another double-double in the upset attempt, leading the Owls with 17 points with an 8-for-17 shooting effort while also grabbing 10 rebounds. Fellow freshman Sprague scored 16 and grabbed eight boards. Junior Melissa Lee added 14 points.
Kami Walk led the Raiders with a double-double of her own, scoring 15 and snatching 14 rebounds. Dominique Harding led SOU scorers with 16 points. Kenadee Honaker also snagged 10 boards.
Standings watch
The win allowed Southern Oregon (22-4, 15-3 CCC) to stay locked in a tie for first-place atop the Cascade Collegiate Conference standings.
Tech (17-8, 10-8) are now officially in a fifth-place tie with Warner Pacific. OIT hosts Warner Pacific on Saturday at 3 p.m. for Senior Night, but before they get there Tech will host Multnomah on Friday on Black Out for Hunger night.