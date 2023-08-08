Remix coach

Jim Moran, coach of Portland's G League team, the Rip City Remix, watches as the Trail Blazers hold summer league workout sat the team’s practice facility July 1, 2023, in Tualatin.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian

Have you ever fantasized about playing professional basketball?

Maybe you’ve sat on your couch, sipping a beverage and engulfing snacks while watching an NBA game and thought, “I could do that.”


