Ride the Rim

The eighth annual Ride the Rim will be held Sept. 10 and Sept. 17, 2022, at Crater Lake National Park.

The eighth annual Ride the Rim days are scheduled for the next two Saturdays, Sept. 10 and Sept. 17, at Crater Lake National Park.

The event is free, but normal park entrance fees apply.

