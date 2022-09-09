The eighth annual Ride the Rim days are scheduled for the next two Saturdays, Sept. 10 and Sept. 17, at Crater Lake National Park.
The event is free, but normal park entrance fees apply.
“Ride the Rim has grown in popularity each year. It provides an opportunity to experience East Rim Drive in a unique way, under your own power, whether you’re on a bicycle or on your own two feet,” park superintendent Craig W. Ackerman said in a news release. “It is a strenuous endeavor, but the rewards of a slower pace, opportunities for quiet reflection, and healthy, vigorous recreation make it a special experience for many people.”
East Rim Drive from North Junction to park headquarters will be closed for motorized vehicles from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday both weekends.
West Rim Drive will be open for all travel. Visitors should expect a large number of bicyclists on park roads. Park staff recommend cyclists avoid riding on West Rim Drive, if possible, because of increased traffic due to the event.
Ride the Rim parking is available at North Junction, park headquarters and the Picnic Hill area of Rim Village. A free shuttle will transport participants to and from the parking area.
Wildland fire smoke levels are fluctuating because to several active fires near the park. Participants are encouraged to check weather and smoke forecasts.