Sports writer
EUGENE – The best backcourt in the nation.
That’s what many people considered Oregon’s Maite Cazorla-Sabrina Ionescu duo in the backcourt.
Together they led Oregon, the national leader, in assists-to-turnover ratio and topped the NCAA charts, with end of season No. 7 (Ionescu) and No. 10 (Cazorla) rankings.
But as the 2019 season came to end, the Ducks were left with a Maite-sized whole in their starting line, as Oregon’s former point guard was drafted to the Atlanta Dream in the second round of the WNBA draft.
Cazorla’s impact couldn’t always be measured in her stat line. Her defensive pressure, steady presence and ability to show up big in critical moments marked her collegiate career.
Her minutes start to tell the whole story. She ended the season eighth in the nation for minutes played, behind national leader and teammate Ionescu.
With her departure, the Ducks needed someone with maturity, experience and who could give Ionescu the off-ball scoring opportunities that drive Oregon’s offensive momentum down the stretch.
Sophomore Taylor Chavez was an option. The second-string guard shadowed Cazorla and Ionescu her freshman season and earned significant minutes off the bench as the Ducks first choice guard substitution.
But with the arrival of USC grad transfer and former Pac-12 opponent Minyon Moore, the Ducks have just what they need: a talented guard with the maturity and court vision of a player with three years of NCAA Division I play in her arsenal.
Where Moore meets Cazorla’s basketball IQ, she brings an added consistent scoring-minded intensity that the former point guard struggled with.
The grad transfer opened the second quarter against Team USA with a ripping three-pointer to get the Ducks, within one point of USA. She followed it up a couple plays later with a contested, fouled layup against Nneka Ogwumike for another three-point play.
In her Oregon debut, against Team USA no less, she recorded three assists with ten points and two rebounds, but like Cazorla, her impact can’t be captured in a box score. Her offensive intensity has already added something new to Oregon’s backcourt.
“Now I think everybody can see what she can really give us,” Oregon head coach Kelly Graves said. “It’s something we really haven’t had here in my now six years, somebody who plays like her.”
Coupled with Ionescu’s star power, senior Ruthy Hebard’s post presence and outside shooting threats in juniors Erin Boley and Satou Sabally, Moore has plenty of targets on offense and has taken little time to blend seamlessly into Oregon’s charismatic play style.