The Oregon Tech men’s soccer team did not take it too kind when they discovered they were ranked No. 9 in the Cascade Collegiate Conference preseason poll.
To many of the Hustlin’ Owls, the ranking was disrespectful to the kind of the season they were hoping to make.
The men’s soccer team had one of its most dissapointing seasons in recent memory a year ago when the team won just one game, and finished with a 1-16-1 record. After the difficult season, a No. 9 preseason ranking likely made sense.
It left a bad itch on the necks of the Owls, badly wanting to get on the field to prove people wrong.
With six games left in the regular season, the Owls find themselves in a playoff hunt and in the No. 5 spot in the CCC at 4-3, 7-3-2 overall. Oregon Tech was sitting comfortable after a 4-0 victory against Eastern Oregon University, but fell in Saturday’s game to The College of Idaho, 2-1.
“Last year, with 10 seniors, we obviously think we could have done better. We knew we had to prove ourselves. We did not think being ranked No. 9 really was realistic to what we were going to bring. We know we are better than that,” Oregon Tech sophomore Jake Mitchell said.
“It gives us the confidence to go in and know we can hang in with any team in nation. We tied Merced and beat SOU. We can hang with nationally ranked teams.”
The Coyotes struck first at the 11:13 mark of the first half when Ahmet Huremovic scored a goal off an assist by Jack O’Leary.
Tech junior Noah Pham made his move at 28:07 when he dribbled the ball aggressively. He found space inside the penalty box and shot the ball to the bottom right corner to tie.
“We were not playing very well, so I just tried to keep the ball. I played it into our center forward Keanu (Srivongsana) and he gave it back and I finished it in the far post,” Pham said.
Oregon Tech controlled possession for most of the second half, but lost track of the ball and O’Leary in the 67th minute. After a shot was deflected, O’Leary found the net for the game-winning goal.
“We need to figure out how to finish a two-game weekend here. We need to be more clinical with the chances we are getting here. You saw six shots on goal yesterday, four on them were buried,” Mitchell said.
“We have to do a better job of choosing our spots.”
One thing first-year OIT head coach Brandon Porter promised the team this season was a clean slate for all his players.
Mitchell and Pham did not get much playing time a year ago but have now become an active part in Porter’s rotation.
Pham rarely saw the field a year ago, and Mitchell played the last 10 minutes of each half to give his fellow midfielders a break.
“I barely saw any minutes last year. Our team chemistry is a lot better. The new coach (Brandon Porter) brought everything together,” Pham said. “To prepare this season, I would run everyday and have a set routine and take a few touches after my run.
“Porter did not really know my play style, so I had to play my style and see if he liked it.”
Second chance at soccer
Mitchell has made sure to make the most of his time playing soccer collegiality after he endured a health scare during a his junior year of high school when suffered a grueling leg injury during a play of club soccer in the summer.
“I tore my ACL four years ago, and I did not really know I would play college soccer. Each time I step on the field, I know I am grateful just to be here because it did not really look it was going to be something that was going to happen,” Mitchell said.
“I was making a run up the line in a tournament and instead of playing the ball in front of me, I played the ball behind me.
“I tried to stop and turn real fast and my knee just went backwards and I heard a pop. I went down and held it and it swelled up real fast and a month later, I had surgery. We are here for a short time. Four years goes by fast, so have to make these moments count.”