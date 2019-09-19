PORTLAND (AP) — Kyle Duncan scored his first MLS goal in the opening minutes and Daniel Royer added a penalty kick in stoppage time to give the New York Red Bulls a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers Wednesday night.
The Red Bulls (13-13-5), jockeying for home-field advantage in the playoffs with three games remaining, snapped a three-game losing streak.
It was the second straight loss for the Timbers (13-13-4), and fifth at home this season, matching the team’s mark for most home losses set in 2011, their first season in Major League Soccer.
Portland has gone 2-4 in its last six games as it tries to secure a spot in the postseason with four games left. Last year, the Timbers advanced to the MLS Cup final.
Portland’s top scorer, Brian Fernandez, was back in the starting lineup against the Red Bulls after missing the previous game with a stomach illness.
Zarek Valentin, who missed the last game because of the birth of his first child, also started. Sebastian Blanco, who had a calf injury, was available on the bench.
Royer, Bradley Wright Phillips and Kaku did not start against the Timbers. Royer came in as a substitute in the second half.
Duncan scored for the Red Bulls in the third minute on a cross from Marc Rzatkowski.
Portland’s best chance came in the 19th minute when Diego Chara got a clear look at the goal, but his shot caromed off the crossbar. Jeremy Ebobisse had another chance in the 82nd minute, but his shot went just inches wide.
The Timbers were hurt when Cristhian Paredes had to be stretched off in the 73rd minute. He was replaced by Blanco.
The Timbers host Minnesota Sunday.