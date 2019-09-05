ASHLAND — Sixth-rated Southern Oregon University continued its volleyball mastery over Oregon Tech as the Raiders posted a 25-15, 25-19, 25-15 victory Wednesday as both teams opened Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
SOU, which noted OIT’s play against its same opponents during the regular season, expressed concern about the Hustlin’ Owls, who were looking for their first victory in Ashland since 2005. Now 10-1, Southern has won the last 33 matches between the two schools.
The Raiders helped themselves with a .380 attack average, and had four solo blocks among its 10 blocks in the match which took slightly more than an hour to play.
“SOU showed up tonight,” OIT coach Andrew Clifton said. “In order to beat a team that good, we have to play with more confidence.”
OIT, meanwhile, attack at just .120 and fell to 7-4 on the season.
Tech has the chance to get its first league win of the season when the Hustlin’ Owls host Walla Walla University at 7 p.m. today at Danny Miles Court. The match also will be the home opener this season for OIT.
Ashley Ripplinger had 11 of OIT’s 34 kills in Wednesday’s match, one in which there were 10 ties and four lead changes.
Jamie Toedtemeier finished with 24 assists, and Nicole Reyes had 14 digs.
All three OIT players had match high numbers.
Reyes also had seven kills, while Aubrey Kievit finished with eight digs.
The key for the Raiders was that Mikayla Hoyt, Shelby Young and Kylie Ristvidt had a combined 18 kills with just a single attack error.
SOU is seeking to win back-to-back league titles for the first time since 2009-2010.