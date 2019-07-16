If anyone on the Lakeview Swim Team embodies commitment, it likely is 18-year-old Tanner Smith.
With a couple months to go before he joins the U.S. Navy, Smith was among one of the largest delegations to represent Lakeview at the annual Great Basin Invitational swimming meet this past weekend at the Ella Redkey Municipal Pool.
“Everyone is more committed this year,” he said.
For Smith, a 2018 graduate of Modoc High School, his commitment means a 45-minute drive, each way, for practice.
“The coaches are pushing a lot of kids to swim more meets this year,” he said, noting that a year ago there were limited numbers of Lakeview swimmers in meets other than the annual meet hosted by its team.
“Seeing how committed (second-year coach Alex Conley) is, she is a great example to how we want to be committed and work hard. It started with her putting all the time this year in the program.”
It clearly showed.
The Lakeview Swim Team placed third in both the boys and girls competition over the weekend.
“The commitment makes it so that there are just not a lot of 9-year-olds in the pool, and a couple of older swimmers,” Smith said. “Now we have groups in (most age groups), and that makes it easier to practice.”
Smith’s best individual effort in Sunday’s final day of competition came in the boys 15-over 100-yard backstroke, where he placed fifth in one minute, 11.07 seconds. He was just under 10 seconds behind the race winner.
He had four other top 10 finishes over the weekend, including a third-place effort in the 200-yard backstroke in Saturday’s final race.