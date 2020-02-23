LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Sacramento Kings realize they might have started playing their best basketball of the season too late to contend for a playoff spot.
Beating the powerhouse Los Angeles Clippers on the road twice in less than a month still feels awfully good, even if the Clips are far from the best version of themselves these days.
Kent Bazemore scored a season-high 23 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic added 20 and the Kings made a decisive fourth-quarter surge to beat the Clippers 112-103 on Saturday.
De’Aaron Fox had 20 points and eight assists for the surging Kings, who have won two straight out of the All-Star break and eight of 12 overall. Sacramento is still just 23-33, but the progress is encouraging for the franchise with its NBA-worst playoff drought at 13 seasons.
“We’re feeling a lot better about ourselves now,” Fox said. “Obviously we need to keep this going, but we came out of the All-Star break and we were prepared. We’re in a good place right now. We can only control ourselves as far as the rest of the season goes, but we’re feeling good.”
Sacramento blew a 14-point lead in the second half to a Clippers lineup missing injured stars Paul George and Patrick Beverley. But the Kings then shut out Kawhi Leonard and the Clips for more than five straight minutes down the stretch, making a decisive 10-0 run capped by Harry Giles’ percussive dunk off an alley-oop from Bogdanovic with 58 seconds left.
“That was a good moment to finish the game out strong on,” said Giles, who had 14 points and 12 rebounds in his first career double-double. “We’re on a better path now. We’re in a groove, but let’s just keep it going.”
Leonard scored 31 points in his first game back from his MVP performance in Chicago, but the Clippers returned from the All-Star break with their first three-game losing streak of the season.
New Orleans 128, Portland 115
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zion Williamson had 25 points for his seventh straight game with at least 20 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 128-115 on Friday night.
The No. 1 draft pick was playing in just his 11th game after a right knee injury sidelined him for the first half of the season. The Pelicans, who led by as many as 22 points, have won four of their last five games.
The Blazers, who have lost three straight, were without Damian Lillard, who is expected to miss three or more games because of a groin injury that occurred in Memphis last week. It kept Lillard out of the All-Star Game and the 3-point contest last weekend.
Lillard is averaging a career-high 29.5 points and 7.8 assists per game. His absence hurts the Blazers, who went into the game 3.5 games back of Memphis for eighth in the Western Conference standings.
And it’s not just Lillard: Portland had only nine players available for the game.
CJ McCollum took over as point guard and finished with 27 points and 10 assists. Hassan Whiteside added 19 points and 12 rebounds.
Memphis 105, Los Angeles 117
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers hadn’t even been back on the court for three minutes after the All-Star break when Anthony Davis limped off with an injured leg.
With their superstar big man in the locker room, the Lakers played an ominous quarter wondering whether their playoff push had just hit some massive resistance.
Instead, Davis got his legs back under him and put up a monster performance that reminded everybody why the Lakers are atop the West.
LeBron James scored 32 points, Davis recovered from that early scare to get 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocked shots, and Los Angeles returned from the break with a 117-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.
Davis bruised his right calf on an opponent’s knee shortly after the opening tip. He has been slowed by several knocks that turned out to be minor throughout the season — and after several minutes of treatment, he returned to cheers in the second quarter.
“The leg felt good enough for me to go out and give it a try,” Davis said with a shrug. “I just wanted to be on the floor to help the guys.”
He found his formidable game after halftime, putting up 24 points along with 11 boards and five blocks in the second half.