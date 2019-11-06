Roger Penske spent part of Tuesday walking Indianapolis Motor Speedway, using a cool, sunny day to look over the historic venue that will soon be his.
There is work to be done at the speedway, lots of work before it can be the entertainment mecca he envisions. But more than that, there is a legacy to worry about — and not just his.
The hulking grey structure had been in the Hulman family since Tony Hulman purchased it in 1945, and generations over seven decades since have poured everything into the speedway to uphold its status as a beloved slice of Americana, a place where championships are earned every Memorial Day weekend and heartbreak, even death, is familiar.
Hulman’s grandson, Tony George, now runs the showcase Indianapolis 500 race, the sprawling speedway and all things racing that the family treasures. After painstaking research, the family decided the time had come to give it all up — and George was uneasy turning it over to a corporation or conglomerate that might very well ignore 110 years of history and tradition.
He sought out the only person he knew who not only shared his love and respect for the speedway but had the resources and unwavering desire to preserve the Indy 500 as a global spectacle:
Roger Penske, the billionaire businessman and racing enthusiast with a long history of excellence in motorsports.
Penske was approached by George at the Sept. 22 IndyCar season finale and asked if he was willing to discuss future “stewardship” of the speedway, the Indy 500 and the open-wheel series that has enjoyed a recent uptick in popularity. In a stunning deal that took only six weeks to work out, Hulman & Co. announced Monday it was selling its racing portfolio to the man with a record 18 Indy 500 victories. Penske, who last month received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump, will be the official owner by January.
But first, that walk.
The 82-year-old Penske knows IMS better than most, but he wanted to get a closer look at what is likely the crowning achievement of his lifelong devotion to motorsports.
“This demonstrates if you have something in your mind and your DNA, that if you work on it, and you are committed and you’ve got a good team around you, you can come to an intersection like this where the Hulman-George family would come to me — I didn’t solicit them — and say, ‘There’s an opportunity here,’” Penske said in an interview with The Associated Press.
“When you walk around here and stand out there with no people, you have to pinch yourself to understand what has really happened. To think about how our family, all of our family, hopefully we’ll be here 70 years, I won’t obviously, but we’ll have the same impact and give the same support,” he said.
“We support the Hoosiers in the state, the governor, the city, the county, the region and certainly the town of Speedway. We want to make a difference. That means more than the money or more than anything else,” he continued. “We give ourselves our own report card and it’s not always about the bottom line. It’s about we have done something to create a brand around the world and the fact we’ve been able to make this iconic race continue in a way that can’t be tarnished.”