PHILADELPHIA (AP)— Rashaad Penny stayed patient on the sideline, waited for an opportunity and made the most of it.
Penny ran for a career-best 129 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown, Russell Wilson threw one TD pass and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 Sunday.
A 2018 first-round pick, Penny has 158 fewer carries than Chris Carson, who is closing in on 900 yards this season.
“It’s been a big test,” Penny said about his backup role. “Just staying poised, waiting my turn and trying to prove I can play but I know I got a great running back in front of me in Chris.”
The Seahawks (9-2) remain undefeated on the road in six games.
Missing their top three wide receivers, leading rusher and two Pro Bowl offensive linemen, the Eagles (5-6) couldn’t do much on offense and hurt themselves with three turnovers inside Seattle territory and another near midfield.
The Eagles didn’t have wideouts DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, running back Jordan Howard and right tackle Lane Johnson from the start. Right guard Brandon Brooks left the game in the first quarter. Rookie first-round pick Andre Dillard made his first career start at right tackle after playing the left side all season and was benched at halftime.
“I thought we had a good week of preparation, guys were focused,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “That was no indication of the performance today.”
Wilson was 13 of 25 for 200 yards, one TD and one pick.
“I thought we played a great game in a sense that we were able to move the ball extremely well against a really tough defense, one of the top defenses we played this year with all their players, all their schemes and all the different things they do,” Wilson said.
Malik Turner made an excellent over-the-shoulder catch on a perfect toss by Wilson for a 33-yard TD and a 7-3 lead. Carson took the handoff on a sweep to the right, stopped and tossed it back to Wilson, who had Turner open down the middle.
Penny broke loose up the middle in the fourth for his longest career run to give the Seahawks a 17-3 lead.
Wilson is the first QB in NFL history to start his career with eight straight winning seasons. Wilson has started all 136 games since his rookie season, including 13 in the playoffs. Four-time All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner also began his career in 2012 and has started 126 games in that span.
“It’s important to acknowledge the marvelous consistency that Russell has brought us and Bobby, too,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “It’s incredibly special to accomplish that.”
JETS 34, RAIDERS 3
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Sam Darnold threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score for the Jets’ first three-game winning streak in over two years.
Brian Poole returned an interception 15 yards for a TD and the rest of the Jets defense made things miserable for Derek Carr, who was pulled by coach Jon Gruden with just under two minutes left in the third quarter.
The Raiders (6-5) came into a rain-soaked MetLife Stadium on a three-game winning streak with an eye on a possible AFC West first-place showdown at Kansas City next week. Instead, they got outplayed by a suddenly resurgent Jets (4-7) team that pulled away in the second half.
Darnold was 20 of 29 for 315 yards — the fourth 300-yard game of his career — with TDs to Robby Anderson and Ryan Griffin in another efficient outing that helped New York to its first three-game winning streak since Weeks 3-5 of the 2017 season. The Jets didn’t punt until the 2-minute mark of the third quarter.
Carr fell to 2-9 in his career in games that started with the temperature below 50 degrees. The temperature at kickoff at the Meadowlands was 43 degrees.
TITANS 42, JAGUARS 20
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Titans scored four touchdowns over six offensive plays in the third quarter for their second straight victory to keep themselves firmly in the AFC playoff hunt.
Ryan Tannehill ran for two TDs and threw two TDs to improve to 4-1 as Tennessee’s starter. Derrick Henry ran for two TDs just 16 seconds apart, and rookie receiver A.J. Brown capped the scoring spurt with a 65-yard TD catch that made it 35-3 with 6:57 left in the third quarter.
The Titans (6-5) are tied with Indianapolis and Oakland just outside the AFC’s final wild-card spot; those are their next two opponents, both on the road.
Jacksonville (4-7) lost its third straight, the past two since Nick Foles returned to the lineup.
The Jaguars had nine sacks in beating the Titans 20-7 in September with Marcus Mariota at quarterback for Tennessee. They sacked Tannehill only once, though they forced a pair of fumbles by Tennessee. Ranked 29th in the NFL against the run, the Jaguars gave up 219 yards as the Titans had a 471-369 edge in total offense.