LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, Montrezl Harrell had 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Orlando Magic 122-95 on Thursday night.
Leonard also had five rebounds and five assists in his fourth consecutive game with at least 30 points. He was 12 for 20 from the field.
The Clippers placed seven players in double figures and led by many as 23 in their fourth win in five games. Landry Shamet scored 13 points, and JaMychal Green finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and nine rebounds and Aaron Gordon scored 20 points, but the Magic were unable to keep up with the Clippers while playing in Los Angeles for the second time in two nights. Orlando ended the Lakers’ nine-game winning streak with a victory Wednesday.
Leonard’s four consecutive offensive-minded games have coincided with Paul George’s absence because of a strained left hamstring. He got the Clippers going early, scoring 22 points to help Los Angeles to a 67-48 lead at the break.
The Clippers improved to 11-1 when Leonard scores 30 or more points. He is the first Clippers player with four consecutive games of at least 30 since Elton Brand in 2006.
After missing his first game of the season Wednesday because of a right quad contusion, the Magic’s Evan Fournier had 15 points. Markelle Fultz had 11 points one night after recording his second career triple-double.
Denver 134, Golden State 131SAN FRANCISCO — Malik Beasley made two free throws with 8.9 seconds left in overtime, and the short-handed Denver Nuggets handed the Golden State Warriors their 10th consecutive loss with a 134-131 victory Thursday night.
Will Barton had a season-high 31 points in Denver’s fifth win in six games. Nikola Jokic added 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and Beasley finished with 27 points.
The Nuggets played without injured starters Paul Millsap, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray.
Alec Burks scored 25 for Golden State, and D’Angelo Russell had 21 points and six assists. It’s the longest slide for the Warriors since they also dropped 10 in a row March 9-24, 2002.
Denver trailed by 19 in the first half, but went on a late run to force overtime. The Nuggets then scored eight straight in the extra period, but couldn’t shake Golden State until Beasley’s two free throws.
The Warriors’ Damion Lee missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Denver closed the fourth quarter on an 11-5 run. Jokic’s short hook tied the game at 113 after Eric Paschall’s 3-pointer had given the Warriors a two-point lead. Burks missed a 3-pointer at the end of regulation.
Denver lost its poise earlier in the game.
An angry Jokic was whistled for a technical foul in the second quarter and had to be ushered away from officials by coach Mike Malone. Moments later after Jokic scored on a tip-in, Barton was hit with a technical.
Golden State led 62-45 at halftime.