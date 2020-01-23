ATLANTA — With Trae Young cheering him on from the bench, two-way player Brandon Goodwin did a pretty good impression of the Atlanta Hawks’ star.
Goodwin scored 19 points — all in the fourth quarter — and the Hawks rallied from a 21-point deficit to stun the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 102-95 on Wednesday night.
John Collins scored 33 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, but it was Goodwin who took control in the final period. He made 6 of 11 shots, including all three attempts beyond the arc, and dished off to De’Andre Hunter in the corner for a 3-pointer that gave the Hawks a 99-93 lead with 1:43 remaining.
“Obviously, when I first got in there, I wasn’t doing much,” Goodwin said. “When that first 3 fell, I was kind of relieved. I started to hit my shots.”
Young, the NBA’s third-leading scorer at 29.2 points a game, didn’t dress because of a right thigh contusion. Recently acquired Jeff Teague started in his place, but the Hawks turned to a guy who has spent a good portion of the season in the G League with the game on the line.
“He controlled the offense and made big plays,” Collins said. “To give us the minutes he did was extremely valuable.”
The Clippers seemingly seized control with a 20-0 run in the first quarter, despite missing starters Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverly.
Los Angeles went with a lineup that was averaging a cumulative 44.5 points a game. They had no trouble scoring in the first half against the Hawks’ 28th-ranked defense, building a 60-41 lead at the break.
But the Clippers were dismal offensively in the second half, hitting just 12 of 37 (32.4%) from the field, including 2 of 15 from 3-point range.
“A rough start,” Collins said. “But they didn’t have a couple of their big guns. We knew we could play with them.”
Clippers coach Doc Rivers felt his team squandered a chance to build an even bigger lead in the final minutes of the first half.
Then, in the first five minutes of the third quarter, Los Angeles let the Hawks back in the game.
“Once it became a 10-point game, you’re like, ‘Oh boy, it’s going to be a tough night,” Rivers said.
Montrezl Harrell led Los Angeles with 30 points, but his struggles at the foul line (6 of 13) gave the Hawks a chance to rally.
Rivers didn’t seem too concerned about the loss, which snapped a four-game winning streak.
“A one-off-game,” he called it.
Leonard skipped the back-to-back after a 36-point effort the previous night in a victory at Dallas. Beverly missed the game after going down with a groin injury against the Mavericks. George missed his seventh straight game recovering from a strained left hamstring.
With many fans still settling into their seats, the Clippers suddenly turned a 12-10 deficit into a 30-12 lead. The Hawks missed 15 straight shots during a nearly six-minute scoring drought, despite giving themselves plenty of second chances by grabbing five offensive rebounds.
The Hawks rallied with a barrage of 3-pointers, hitting 10 of 23 over the final two quarters after going 1 of 12 in the first half.
They were essentially a two-man team in the final period. Goodwin and Collins combined for 27 of the team’s 33 points.
Sacramento 106, Detroit 127
DETROIT — Derrick Rose scored 22 points and Reggie Jackson added 22 points in his return to the Pistons lineup, as Detroit beat Sacramento 127-106 on Wednesday night and dealt the Kings their sixth straight loss.
Jackson missed 42 games since leaving the second game of the season with a back injury. He made a floater on his first attempt and played well in his 19 minutes off the bench, shooting 8 of 14 and handling out four assists.
Rose scored 20 or more points for the 10th straight game, tying the career high he set in 2010-11, his MVP season in Chicago. He also eclipsed 11,000 career points and added 11 assists.
Christian Wood scored 23 points, and Svi Mykhailiuk added 13 points off the bench, the 11th time in 12 games that he’s scored in double figures.
De’Aaron Fox had 22 points, and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 19 points for the Kings, who shot 12 of 23 from the line (52.2%).
Kent Bazemore made his Kings debut after being traded from Portland in a five-player deal on Tuesday that also netted Sacramento Anthony Tolliver. Bazemore scored seven points.
Both teams were without their starting post players because of injuries. Sacramento was missing Marvin Bagley III (foot) and Richaun Holmes (shoulder), while Detroit was without Andre Drummond (lip) and Blake Griffin (knee), who is likely out for the season.
Utah 129, Golden State 96
SAN FRANCISCO — Rudy Gobert had 22 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots, and Donovan Mitchell scored 23 to lead the Utah Jazz past the Golden State Warriors 129-96 on Wednesday night.
D’Angelo Russell overcame a slow start to score 26 points for the Warriors, who lost for the 11th time in 12 games and couldn’t build any momentum at Chase Center after ending a five-game home losing streak with Saturday’s victory over Orlando.
Marquese Chriss of the Warriors and Utah’s Tony Bradley were ejected with 21.9 seconds left after they jawed at each other.
Gobert shot 10 for 13. He pulled down six rebounds in the first quarter as Utah jumped to a big lead, shooting 61.9% in the opening 12 minutes. The Jazz hit 13 of their first 20 shots but then missed five in a row while the Warriors were just 7 for 24 — including 1 of 7 on 3-pointers.
Golden State’s Draymond Green picked up his NBA-leading 12th technical at the 5:28 mark of the third, moving him within four of an automatic one-game suspension. Green returned and had five points and four rebounds in 25 minutes after he missed the previous two games, first with a sprained left index finger and then when he wasn’t feeling well during Monday’s 129-124 overtime loss at Portland.
Golden State welcomed back two others from injuries after losing at Portland with just eight available players — the fourth time this season the Warriors have been that thin because of injuries or other circumstances.
Joe Ingles dished out eight assists, five in the first quarter, in Utah’s third straight victory and 13th in 14 games as the teams wrapped up their season series with the fourth meeting.
Jazz guard Mike Conley scored eight points in 19 minutes, playing his third game after missing 14 straight and 19 of 20 with tightness in his left hamstring. He scored 14 points in a 118-88 win against the Pacers on Monday, increasing his minutes from 15-plus to nearly 18.