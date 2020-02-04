MIAMI (AP) — Lamar Jackson’s stunning season not only earned him The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award, but he won it unanimously.
The second-year quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens joins Tom Brady as the only players to receive every vote for MVP.
Jackson drew all 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Baltimore’s All-Pro set an NFL record for yards rushing by a quarterback (1,206) and led an offense that compiled more yards on the ground (3,296) than any in league history. The Ravens won their final 12 games of the regular season to finish at 14-2, the league’s best mark.
Jackson had a powerful message for kids who have been told they should change positions on the field and who face criticism and doubters.
“Make those people eat their words,” he said. “It feels good when you can make those people eat their words because they’re so negative.
“How are you going to wake up and be so negative about somebody who’s not negative toward you or don’t do anything wrong? Don’t worry about what they say. Do you. Stay focused because you want to be great, and you’re going to be great. Just do you.”
Brady was a unanimous MVP in 2010.
“I’m still young,” Jackson said. “I’ve still got a lot of work to do. I’m not really trying to dwell on what I just did. If I win a Super Bowl, you’ll probably see a lot more emotion.”
The Ravens were big winners at NFL Honors.
John Harbaugh won coaching honors, and his offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, took best assistant coach honors.
Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill earned the Comeback Player award by one vote over San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo. New Orleans’ Michael Thomas took top offensive player honors, while New England’s Stephon Gilmore grabbed the defensive player award.
Rookie honors went to 49ers Nick Bosa and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the top overall pick in last April’s draft.
Calais Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
Thomas is only the second wide receiver to win Offensive Player of the Year. He is in good company. The other receiver to take the honor was Hall of Famer Jerry Rice in 1987 and 1993.
Gilmore is the first cornerback in a decade to win Defensive Player of the Year.
Considered one of the game’s best cover cornerbacks, the All-Pro made his eighth pro season his best with a career-high six interceptions that tied for the NFL lead.
For leading the Ravens to the NFL’s best record, including a 12-game winning streak to end the regular season, Harbaugh joined brother Jim (2011) as Coach of the Year.
Tannehill noted that being the chosen comeback player is a mixed blessing.
“It’s an honor you never want to be up for, but it’s an honor to be recognized, and you had to overcome a lot of adversity,” he said. “To get this point, it’s special.”
Bosa’s nine sacks were the fourth most for a 49ers rookie. He was third in the NFL with 68 pressures, according to SportsInfo Solutions, trailing only Cameron Jordan and Danielle Hunter, and his 16 tackles for loss tied him for fifth in the league.
Murray joined such other No. 1 overall selections as Earl Campbell and Cam Newton as offensive rookie winner. The fast, elusive and creative quarterback is the sixth man to do that double. Newton is the most recent, in 2011, one year after Sam Bradford did it.
The others were running backs Campbell (1978), Billy Sims (1980) and George Rogers (1981).