Henley High's Dylan Clark and Matthew McCoy claimed individual championships Saturday at the Grants Pass Winter Kickoff wrestling tournament.
Host Grants Pass took the team title with 192 points. Mazama finished seventh with 86 points and Henley tied for eighth (85). Modoc placed 14th (48), Lakeview (43) was 17th and Klamath Union (39) took 19th in the 37-team event.
Clark won the title at 120 pounds, pinning Philomath's Benjamin Hernandez 3:05 into their championship match.
McCoy finished first at 220, defeating Eagle Point's Emilio Ayala by a major decision, 10-2, in the finale.
Mazama had five wrestlers finish in the top six in their divisions. Treyce Horton placed third at 138, Tyson Van Gastel was fourth at 195, Brenden Solus took fourth and Armondo Galindo placed sixth at 285, respectively, and Haydn Burk was sixth at 120.
Lakeview's Brayson Granger took second at 145, falling to Grants Pass' Owen Hull in 2:39 in the finale.
KU's Indrani Espinoza finished fifth at 220. Modoc's Daniel Strain was fourth at 132 and teammate Troy Lewis placed sixth at 145.
Dan Vidlak Invitational: Michael Rasdal, Treyce Horton and Tyson Van Gastel won their weight divisions as Mazama cruised to the team title with 345 points, easily outdistancing second-place North Eugene (190) on Dec. 3 in Grants Pass.
Klamath Union was seventh with 121 points and Lakeview placed eighth with 116.
KU's John Potter (106) and Indrani Espinoza (220) and Lakeview's Brayson Granger (152) and Wyatt Julian (285) also won individual titles.
Rasdal took the 120-pound division, pinning Hidden Valley's Lorenzo Duenas 2:42 into their match.
At 145, Horton defeated teammate Juan Rodriguez by fall in 4:30.
Tyson Van Gastel pinned Coquille's Riley Jones in 3:44 in the 195-pound finale.
In addition to Rodriguez, the Vikings had four other wrestlers reach the championship bout before placing second. They were Ben Boatright (113), Hadyn Burk (126), Gabriel Aumiller (132) and Dominic Schreiber (182).
All of the finals were decided by fall except for Granger's victory at 152, in which he took a 6-5 decision over Rogue River's Anthony Isom.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Grants Pass Winter Kickoff: Klamath Union's Hayleigh Dukes and Modoc's Grace Murray won individual crowns Saturday.
Murray claimed the title at 100 pounds, pinning Sutherlin's Emilja Singleton 3:14 into the championship bout.
Basin wrestlers dominated the 120-pound division, taking the top three places. Dukes pinned Henley's Makay Clark 3:13 into the title match, with Lakeview's Riley Stubbs placing third.
Mazama's Sarah Estes reached the finale at 130 pounds before being pinned by Sutherlin's Hailey Holgate in 1:01.
Henley's Aylah Clark placed fourth at 115 as the Hornets were a Basin-best 10th in the team standings with 45 points, with North Medford claiming the title with 152.
Modoc finished 15th (32 points), Lakeview was 17th (30), Klamath Union placed 18th (25) and Mazama tied for 19th (24) in the 36-team field.
Culver Invitational: Gilchrist's Summer Schellinger claimed the title in the 155-161 pound division to lead the Grizzlies to a fifth-place team finish on Dec. 10.
Schellinger pinned Heppner's Kylie Holden 1:07 into the championship match.
Gilchrist's Sierra Sanders and Danica Peterson took fifth and sixth, respectively, in the same division as Schellinger.
The Grizzlies' Jazzmen Cline took fourth in the 206-244 classification and Saphira Bipat placed seventh at 115-125.
Mazama's Haylie Scrogham took third at 103-144 and Sarah Estes was fifth at 119-131 as the Vikings were 12th in the team standings.
La Pine won the team title with 95 points, edging host Culver (93) and Crook County (92). Gilchrist finished with 48 points and Mazama had 25.
Dan Vidlak Invitational: Lakeview's Quincey Ludwig won the title at 135 pounds to lead the Honkers to a third-place team finish on Dec. 3 in Grants Pass.
Rogue River took first with 62 points, followed by North Valley (50) and Lakeview (48). Klamath Union placed sixth with 19.5 points and Mazama was ninth with 16.
The Honkers' Rebecca Patzke and Raelynn Severson placed second and third, respectively, at 155 and Kaydyn Kintzley was third at 170.
Mazama's Sarah Estes won the 130-pound title and KU's Hayleigh Dukes took second at 125.
Kelly Bledsoe Invitational: North Lake's Tayva Forman won the 145-pound title Dec. 3 at Rainier High.
Forman pinned Westview's Jasmin Chen at 4:43 of the final round.