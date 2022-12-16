Henley High's Dylan Clark and Matthew McCoy claimed individual championships Saturday at the Grants Pass Winter Kickoff wrestling tournament.

Host Grants Pass took the team title with 192 points. Mazama finished seventh with 86 points and Henley tied for eighth (85). Modoc placed 14th (48), Lakeview (43) was 17th and Klamath Union (39) took 19th in the 37-team event.


Tags

Recommended for you