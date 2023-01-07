Sevens were wild for the Mazama High boys wrestling team Saturday.
The host Vikings had seven competitors win championships and seven more reach the title matches in easily claiming the team crown at the High Desert Classic.
Mazama finished with 262 points, easily outdistancing second-place Henley, which had 188. Klamath Union took third in the eight-team field with 163 points.
The Vikings got individual titles from Ben Boatright (113 pounds), Treyce Horton (138), Kris Baldwin (152), Devyn Lobdell (160), Ty Earnest (183), Tyson Van Gastel (195) and Armondo Galindo (285).
Other individual winners were: Henley's Ryan Douglas (106), Dylan Clark (120), Kyle Nichols (126) and Estefan Muneton (170); KU's Kyle Hicks (145) and Indrani Espinoza (220); and Hidden Valley's Sam Larsen (132).
Helney's Clark, who is ranked No. 1 in the state at 120 pounds by OregonWrestling.net, was named the top lightweight competitor in the tournament. Clark, a junior, defeated Mazama's Haydn Burk by techical fall (25-10) in 2:43 in the title match to improve to 21-0 this season.
The award for top higher-weight wrestler in the competition was shared by Mazama's Van Gastel and KU's Espinoza.
Van Gastel, a junior, pinned teammate Seth McLane 2:52 into the championship match at 195 to improve to 21-3.
At 225, KU's Espinoza, a senior, remained undefeated (6-0) with a 7-4 decision over Henley's Matthew McCoy in the final.
The Vikings made quick work of some of their opponents in the championship round. Horton needed just 20 seconds to pin KU's Esteban Hernandez at 138 and Vikings teammate Kris Baldwin stopped Henley's Cohen Redman in 24 seconds at 152. Earnest pinned Gilchrist's Trevor Thorp in 40 seconds at 182.
Also finishing second for the Vikings were: Parker Supenia (106), Gabriel Aumiller (126), Brody Van Gastel (145), Dominic Schreiber (170) and Brenden Solus (285).
GIRLS
Henley's Emma Poe and Makay Clark claimed individual titles as the Hornets cruised to the team championship.
Henley finished with 81 points, with Klamath Union taking second with 17.5. Gilchrist was third with 13 and Mazama placed fourth with 12.
Poe, who was named the top wrestler in the girls tournament, pinned KU's Hayleigh Dukes in 2:41 in the 120-pound championship match. Clark stopped teammate Ava Eddy in 2:45 in the 130-pound finale.
Gilchrist's Summer Schellinger won the title at 170, pinning Henley's Mickayla Collier in 43 seconds.
Henley's Dana Scott (120), Mazama's Sarah Estes (130) and Gilchrist's Danica Peterson (170) placed third in their respective divisions.
