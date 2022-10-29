The Mazama High volleyball team is finally headed to state.
Ella Baley had nine kills, 15 digs and three aces as the sixth-seeded Vikings swept visiting North Bend 25-14, 25-12, 25-14 Saturday afternoon in a Class 4A state play-in match at Valhalla Court.
Isabella Lowe also had nine kills and Alexia Lowe added 20 assists and 13 digs for the Vikings (15-7 overall), who will face No. 3 The Dalles (21-2) at 10 a.m. Friday in the state quarterfinals at Springfield High.
“This means everything, especially as a senior," said Mazama's Kaylea Rietdyk, who had a team-high 21 digs and three aces. "This is the best we have done since I’ve been here, as a team this is great and I am just so happy. We will have to practice hard and have the mindset to push forward.”
Rietdyk, one of only three seniors on the roster, said she was delighted by the way the Vikings never let down in Saturday's match.
“We played extremely well, we really came together as a team and communicated really well and we were really aggressive throughout the game,” she said.
That translated into the Vikings qualifying for the state's final eight for the first time.
“This was one of our goals to go to state this year, first volleyball team to go for Mazama," junior Nishika Irish said. "We will be ready for the tournament.”
Head coach John Downey said he was proud of his team’s performance.
“They played very well against a really good team, who have played top teams very tough," Downey said. "We wanted to have aggressive serves and be offensive throughout the game and we managed to do that, which I believe was the difference.”
Downey also noted this is the first time he has been part of a team that has made the state tournament.
“This is great for the program and school, not an easy task to get into the state tournament," he said. "So this is a great accomplishment for these kids.”