Mazama High made its first trip to the Class 4A state volleyball tournament count.
The Vikings placed third and rival Henley took sixth Saturday at Springfield High.
Mazama defeated Baker in four sets, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17, 25-14, in the third/fifth-place match after losing to Cascade in Friday's semifinals.
"The girls were excited about their finish," Vikings coach John Downey said. "We have talked all season about going as far as we could in the state tournament. We knew we could compete with any team, but we had to play well.
"We did very well, but I knew this team had the talent. It was just a matter of putting everything together."
Mazama defeated The Dalles 3-2 in the quarterfinals (25-16, 19-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-9) before falling in three sets to eventual runner-up Cascade in the semis, 25-10, 25-17, 25-9.
"I am happy for our three seniors (Kaylea Rietdyk, Ella Baley and Annika Lindow) who were able to get this experience and for those who are returning it will show them how hard they need to work to compete at that level," Downey said. "Next season we should be very competitive."
Isabella Lowe led the Vikings with 29 kills in the three state matches, with Baley totaling 24 and Nishika Irish 19. Rietdyk had 72 digs and Baley added 66 digs and 13 aces. Alexia Lowe had 39 digs, 10 aces and a team-high 60 assists. Abby Beals led the way with six blocks.
Henley suffered a straight-set loss to Cascade in the quarterfinals, 25-10, 25-17, 25-9.
The Hornets battled back with a pair of gutsy performances Saturday.
They rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat The Dallas in a loser-out match 24-26, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-13 to clinch at least a place at state.
In the match for fourth/sixth places, they narrowly lost to Crook County 25-18, 18-25, 17-25, 25-22, 16-14, taking the fifth and final set to an extra point.
