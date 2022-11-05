Mazama volleyball coach John Downey

Mazama volleyball coach John Downey provides instruction during a Class 4A state play-in match against North Bend, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The Vikings placed third in their first trip to the state tournament.

 Kelly Shepherd/For the Herald & News

Mazama High made its first trip to the Class 4A state volleyball tournament count.

The Vikings placed third and rival Henley took sixth Saturday at Springfield High.


