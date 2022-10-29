Henley is headed into the state volleyball tournament on a high note.
The Hornets extended their winning streak in best-of-five matches to eight by sweeping visiting Sweet Home 25-20, 25-15, 25-9 Saturday in a Class 4A play-in match.
Seventh-seeded Henley (14-4 overall), the Skyline Conference co-champion, is scheduled to meet No. 2 Cascade (16-3) at 10 a.m. Friday in the state quarterfinals at Springfield High.
“I think we played really aggressive, we came in here really wanting to win and I think we did a good job in getting that done,” Henley senior Kendal Hadwick said. “It means a lot (to make state). We have had opportunities for playoffs in the past, but this feels really special, especially to all the seniors. We will keep working hard.”
After a rocky first set, the Hornets just kept getting better.
“We wanted to win, we didn’t want our season to end," the Hornets' Jewell Northcutt said. "We have a long way that we can go and I think we can do better. We can have more focus during practice and we will have the right mindset (at state). When we're there, we're there.”
Hornets coach Sierra Patzke, whose team hasn't lost a five-set match since Sept. 20 at rival Mazama, said she was happy with her team’s performance Saturday.
“It was a fun game," Patzke said. "We passed the ball incredibly well, which set up our offense to get going and had solid performances from multiple kids. Solid day.”
Patzke said qualifying for state was the Hornets' goal from day one.
“It's very important (to make state), it was our goal starting out in the season and this will be a huge experience for these kids,” Patzke said. “We don’t plan to change much; we just need to get our minds right and we need to focus in this week.”