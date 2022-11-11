The Henley High boys soccer team fell a half-step short of its goal this season.
The second-seeded Hornets were undefeated heading into the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament against No. 14 Phoenix, but suffered an excruciating 2-1 defeat on penalty kicks Wednesday night at Mazama High to see their season come to an end.
"It's very disappointing for sure. (The players) are almost in shock that they're not playing anymore," Hornets coach Lupe Gonzales said. "But this whole team was a great group of boys. Our (coaches staff) really enjoyed seeing them grow and develop. It's almost Thanksgiving and we're still talking about the season. We were blessed to go as long as we did.
"It wasn't the end result we were striving for, but I hope the boys soon begin to appreciate their tremendous accomplishments this season."
The Hornets' Lello Sguera scored off a corner kick from Jacob Gonzales with 10 minutes remaining in regulation to force overtime, but after 20 extra minutes of scoreless play, the game went to PKs. Phoenix made four of its five attempts while Henley converted two of four.
It was the lone loss of the season for Henley (15-1-1 overall) after defeating the Pirates twice during Skyline Conference play.
Phoenix (10-6-1 overall) is scheduled to play fifth-seeded Ontario (13-1) in the state championship game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Liberty High in Hillsboro.
The Pirates opened their season 0-4-1 before turning things around. They're 10-2 in their past dozen matches, with the only losses in that span to Henley.
After a scoreless first half, Phoenix's Jenner Selden tallied in the opening five minutes of the second, converting a rebound after Henley goalkeeper Jake Bruner stopped a shot from the Pirates' Antonio Camargo.
That marked only the second time this season the Hornets trailed.
"We had so many opportunities," Coach Gonzales said. "We scored so much this season and in a matter of split seconds ... the boys just felt a goal was going to happen in the next couple minutes. When it ended up in tie, I think it was confusing and shocking for them."
The Hornets will lose nine seniors from this year's team – Bruner, Juan Flores, Logan Parker, Miles Morton, Brock Patzke, Jacob Gonzales, Jeshua Ruelas, Sguera and Trevor Tobiasson – but Coach Gonzales is optimistic about the future.
"We've got 12 (players) coming back," the coach said. "I really feel they're going to use this feeling to prepare themselves and work hard (in the offseason) and make another run."