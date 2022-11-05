This time, the Henley High boys soccer team didn't allow a three-goal lead to slip away in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state playoffs.
But that's not to say the Hornets didn't have a few anxious moments.
Henley built a three-goal halftime advantage, then pulled away after Estacada got within a goal for a 6-3 victory Saturday night at Mazama High.
Brock Patzke and Trevor Tobiasson each scored twice for Henley (15-0-1 overall), with Lello Sguera and Aiden Hayes also tallying. Jacob Gonzales and Logan Parker each had three assists.
"I'm very proud of them," Hornets coach Lupe Gonzales said. "They came back when they need to and regained momentum, got us back on track."
In last season's state quarterfinals, the Hornets built a three-goal lead only to lose 5-3 to Molalla in overtime. In that game, a Henley player received a red card, forcing his team to play short-handed for the final 60 minutes of regulation and the extra period.
Henley took a 3-0 halftime lead as Patzke scored in the 11th minute, Tobiasson in the 20th and Sguera in the 30th, all assisted by Jacob Gonzales.
But the Rangers (9-5-2) scored twice in the opening 10 minutes of the second half to pull within 3-2.
Tobiasson scored his second in the 60th minute and Hayes tallied in the 68th, both assisted by Parker, to restore the three-goal advantage.
Patzke made it 6-2 in the 70th minute off a pass from Parker before Estacada got the game's final goal with five minutes left.
"We made a couple of mental errors and Estacada is very well-coached and disciplined. "They took advantage and put themselves back in the game," Coach Gonzales said. "Once we got settled down, we got back to the way we were playing in the first half. We had the right game plan, we just needed to execute for 80 minutes. We had a 20-minute lapse. Sometimes when you're dealing with teenage boys, they start looking ahead."
The second-seeded Hornets will play No. 14 Phoenix (9-6-1), which beat sixth-seeded Hidden Valley 1-0 in overtime, in a state semifinal Tuesday at Mazama High. The time of that match has yet to be announced.
The Hornets and Phoenix met twice in Skyline Conference play this season, with Henley winning 2-1 at home and 3-0 on the road.
But Coach Gonzales cautioned about reading too much into that.
"I think Phoenix is a much stronger team (than Hidden Valley)," the coach said, though the only game his team didn't win this season came in a 1-1 draw at Hidden Valley. "They're very similar to us, with highly skilled players at key positions. ... It's going to be a great game."
