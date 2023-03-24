Mazama's Samantha Nyseth won three individual events and teammate Sydney Baker finished first in two as the track and field season got underway with the Basin Relays on Thursday at Klamath Union's Modoc Field.

Nyseth, a junior, posted personal bests in winning the shot put (35 feet, 5 inches), discus (78-8) and javelin (105-4). Baker, a freshman, was first with PRs in the 300-meter hurdles (53.1 seconds) and long jump (15-2¾).


Tags