Mazama's Samantha Nyseth won three individual events and teammate Sydney Baker finished first in two as the track and field season got underway with the Basin Relays on Thursday at Klamath Union's Modoc Field.
Nyseth, a junior, posted personal bests in winning the shot put (35 feet, 5 inches), discus (78-8) and javelin (105-4). Baker, a freshman, was first with PRs in the 300-meter hurdles (53.1 seconds) and long jump (15-2¾).
Henley junior Mya Mauch won the 100 and ran the anchor leg on the Hornets' victorious 4x100 relay squad with Lanie Cox, Annabelle Gibson and Dana Scott.
Klamath Union junior Isabela Coffman finished first in the 1,500 with a PR of 5:22.7. Teammates Hazel Squibb, a freshman, and sophomore and Andi Harmon tied for first in the high jump.
Other girls winners were Crosspoint Christian senior Camille Schuhmann with a PR of 1:10.4 in the 400, Bonanza junior Ellie Huffman in the pole vault and Lakeview senior Karlee Vickerman in the triple jump.
Henley dominated the boys meet, winning seven individual titles.
Freshman Joe Janney won the 100 (11.3) and ran the anchor leg on the Hornets' victorious 4x100-meter relay with Kyle Johnson, Christopher Janney and Logan Whitlock.
Henley's other individual winners were: seniors Trevor Tobiasson (110 hurdles), Richard Heim (300 hurdles), Juan Manzo (shot put) and Jacob Gonzales (long jump); and juniors Luke Chase (discus) and Luke Bennett (triple jump). Chase set a PR of 105-11.
Mazama senior Bryce Worrell won the 800 and ran on the Vikings' victorious 4x400 relay with Haydn Burk, Treyce Horton and Gunner Mahon. Horton, a senior, won the pole vault and teammate Tyson Aguiar took the 400.
KU junior Carter Harmon won the 1,500 and Pelicans junior DayQuan McKaey and senior Connor Olsen tied for first in the high jump.
Lost River sophomore Kayden Hartman won the javelin with a personal-best 131-4.
BASEBALL
Madras 16, Klamath Union 2: Leadoff hitter Branden Jones went 2 for 3 but the Pelicans couldn't overcome a 10-run second inning by the host White Buffaloes.
Madras' Conner Flu went 3 for 3 with a double, three runs and three RBIs.
The game was originally scheduled to be played Thursday at Kiger Stadium in Klamath Falls, but was moved because of weather conditions.
North Valley 11-19, Lakeview 4-9: Brandon Markus homered and Hunter Greer went 3 for 3 with two doubles as the host Honkers rallied from an early five-run deficit to tie the score before the Knights pulled away in Thursday's nightcap.
North Valley's Dane Kissel went 4 for 5 with a double, triple and six RBIs and scored four times.
Knights leadoff hitter Anthony Pezqueda went 3 for 4 with two triples and three runs in the opener.
Bonanza 12, Tulelake 0: The visiting Antlers didn't allow a hit and were helped offensively by five Honkers errors Thursday.
Cascade Christian 5, Henley 4: The host Challengers, ranked No. 1 in the state in the Class 3A preseason poll, scored two unearned runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat the Hornets, who are No. 8 in the Class 4A poll, on Wednesday in Medford.
Henley's Luke Austin and Conner Shively each went 2 for 3 with a double. The Hornets took a 4-0 lead through five innings before allowing two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Henley 13, Etna 1: Mark Carpenter allowed one run on five hits in five innings with five strikeouts and went 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs to lead the visiting Hornets to the non-conference victory Tuesday.
Lost River 4, Klamath Union JV 3: The host Raiders rallied with four unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Monday.
Lost River's Noah O'Neill struck out 11 batters in four innings.
The Pelicans' PJ Safford threw four innings of shutout ball, allowing no hits and striking out eight in a no-decision.
SOFTBALL
Henley 9, Crook County 7: The visiting Hornets, ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, posted their first victory of the season Thursday after a pair of losses.
Lakeview 14-16, North Valley 0-2: The visiting Honkers, the defending Class 2A state champions who are moving up this season and are ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, opened their season with a doubleheader sweep Thursday.
Bonanza 17-13, Tulelake 4-3: The visiting Antlers swept the non-league doubleheader Thursday.
Klamath Union 12, Lost River 1: The visiting Pelicans posted their first victory of the season Wednesday after a pair of losses.
Mazama 10, Junction City/Triangle Lake 0: The visiting Vikings posted their first victory of the season Tuesday after opening with four straight defeats.
Tulelake 14, Chiloquin 4: Freshman Kayla Frey doubled and drove in three runs to lead the host Honkers to the victory Tuesday.