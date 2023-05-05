Nathan Baker and Marcos Ulloa-Ford combined on a one-hitter as the host Mazama High baseball team defeated Klamath Union 12-0 Wednesday in a Skyline Conference game at Kiger Stadium.

Baker went four innings, allowed one hit and fanned five and also hit a home run for the Vikings (6-8 overall, 5-2 Skyline). Ulloa-Ford struck out the side in the top of the fifth to end the game.


