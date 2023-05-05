Nathan Baker and Marcos Ulloa-Ford combined on a one-hitter as the host Mazama High baseball team defeated Klamath Union 12-0 Wednesday in a Skyline Conference game at Kiger Stadium.
Baker went four innings, allowed one hit and fanned five and also hit a home run for the Vikings (6-8 overall, 5-2 Skyline). Ulloa-Ford struck out the side in the top of the fifth to end the game.
Mazama’s Brody Hubble went 2 for 3 with a double and a triple.
Chase Knecht had the lone hit for the Pelicans (2-14, 2-8). Noah Daley pitched a complete game for KU, allowing seven hits and striking out five. Only four of the 12 runs against him were earned, as the Pels committed five errors.
The rivals are scheduled to play a doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday at Kiger Stadium, with the Pelicans as the home team.
Henley 3, Hidden Valley 1: Beau Pyle and Mark Carpenter combined on a four-hitter as the visiting Hornets (13-7, 7-0) built a two-game lead in the conference standings with the victory against the Mustangs (11-8, 5-2) Wednesday in Grants Pass.
Pyle pitched 4⅔ scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out four. Carpenter fanned three in the final 2⅓ innings for the save.
Henley scored three unearned runs in the top of the fifth. Jaime Pizano had a run-scoring single in the inning, which was aided by three Hidden Valley errors and a wild pitch.
The teams are scheduled to meet in a doubleheader starting at noon Saturday at Henley.
SOFTBALL
Henley 8, Hidden Valley 7: The visiting Hornets (14-3, 7-0 Skyline) edged the Mustangs (16-4, 6-1) in a first-place showdown Wednesday in Grants Pass.
The teams are set to play a doubleheader starting at noon Saturday at Henley.
Mazama 14, Klamath Union 4: The host Vikings (6-13, 3-4) pulled away to beat the Pelicans (7-12, 1-9) on Wednesday.
KU is scheduled to play host to Mazama in a twin bill at noon Saturday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Lost River Invite: The host Raiders won the boys and girls titles in Tuesday’s meet.
Jazmin Cobian won the shot put (29 feet, 8½ inches) and javelin (personal record of 108-9) and placed second in the discus (82-2) as the Lost River girls edged Crosspoint Christian for the team title. The Raiders finished with 84 points while the Warriors scored 80. Bonanza took third in the eight-team field with 72½ points.
Crosspoint Christian’s Camille Schuhmann won the 400 meters (1:09.09) and ran on the Warriors’ 4x400 and 4x100 relays, which finished first and second, respectively. Teammate Mackenzie Wesley took the 300 hurdles (PR of 57.40) and also ran on the relays.
Bonanza’s Ellie Huffman finished first in the high jump (4-6) and pole vault (PR of 8-6) and ran on the Antlers’ victorious 4x100 relay. Grace Kness won the 800 (3:02.57) and Natalie Skouras took the 1,500 (6:25.56) and also ran on the relay.
Chiloquin’s Lizzie Bonomo-Raines claimed the discus title (85-6½) and Tulelake’s Olivia Worch won the triple jump (23-3).
In the boys meet, the Raiders finished with 171½ points to easily outdistance Crosspoint Christian, which had 96.
Lost River’s Amadeus Hernandez won the 100 (12.27) and 200 dashes (PR of 25.04) and ran legs on the Raiders’ victorious 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Teammate Jonathan Flores took the 400 (57.52) and anchored both relays and Gabe Estrada finished first in the 3,000 (PR of 12:03.00).
Crosspoint Christian’s Luke DeVault won the 800 (2:06.32) and the 1,500 (4:21.83), setting personal bests in both events. The Warriors’ Chance Walton took the discus (PR of 113-9).
Other winners included: Chiloquin’s O’Riley Lewis in the shot put (39-7); Bonanza’s Fystin Qualls in the triple jump (38-7) and Tulelake’s Leonardo Leon in the high jump (PR of 5-3).