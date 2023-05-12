Friday's baseball doubleheader between Henley and Mazama high schools potentially could have decided the Skyline Conference championship.
But it didn't.
Mazama had to forfeit 10 league games and all but one of its non-conference games this season for using an ineligible player, the Oregon School Activities Association ruled.
In a letter dated Thursday and given to families of Vikings players, athletic director Vic Lease said the OSAA "determined there has been a violation due to an ineligible player who had played for Mazama’s baseball team this season. This violation occurred because of an attendance residency issue."
"The fundamental rule is you're eligible to play where you live with your parents," said Peter Weber, the OSAA's executive director, in a phone interview Friday afternoon.
Weber said the OSAA got a phone call earlier this week regarding the Mazama violation and the governing body made its decision Thursday.
"These things are always unfortunate," Weber said. "They're never a good thing."
Before the violation, the Vikings entered Friday's doubleheader at Kiger Stadium just behind Henley in the conference standings, with a chance to pull ahead if they swept the Hornets.
Mazama had defeated host Henley 6-4 Wednesday, apparently handing the Hornets their first league loss of the season. The Vikings tallied three times in the top of the seventh to take the lead, with Devyn Lobdell hitting a run-scoring double.
Lobdell was 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs and Marcus Ulloa-Ford pitched four strong innings of relief, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts.
After the forfeits, the Vikings' record stood at 0-10 in Skyline play and 1-15 overall.
Now, the Vikings will finish their season with a non-conference game next Wednesday at Kiger Stadium against La Pine.
"There are three games remaining and our team will continue playing," Lease said in the letter. "Our athletes are having a good season and in no way does this ruling take away from their effort, dedication, and determination."
BASEBALL
Klamath Union 5-1, Lakeview 4-11: Tildon Coffman went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, including a go-ahead, run-scoring double in the sixth innings, as the Pels topped the Honkers in the first game Thursday at Kiger Stadium.
Coffman coaxed a double-play ball in the sixth to end a LHS threat and got a strikeout with the tying run at third in the seventh for his first win.
Noah Daley was 2-for-3 for KU and added nine strikeouts
The Honkers (7-13 overall) won the nightcap as Brayson Granger went 3 for 4 with a double and scored three runs. Lakeview was helped by 11 KU errors, which led to seven unearned runs.
Due to Mazama's forfeits, the Pelicans (6-14, 5-7 Skyline) will qualify for a state play-in game for the first time since 2013.
Lost River 8, Bonanza 2: The host Raiders (10-7. 9-0 Mountain Valley League) remained atop the standings with Tuesday's victory.
SOFTBALL
Henley 11, Mazama 6: The host Hornets (15-3, 8-0 Skyline) remained in first place with Tuesday's victory.
Klamath Union 6-1, Mazama 5-11: The host Pelicans (9-14, 2-10 Skyline) posted a narrow victory in the opener of Thursday's doubleheader before the Vikings (7-15, 4-6) rallied to take the nightcap.
Lost River 18, Bonanza 3: The host Raiders (9-12, 6-0 Mountain Valley League) remained in a first-place tie with Illinois Valley by beating the Antlers (4-11, 1-6) on Tuesday.
BOYS GOLF
Class 4A Special District 3: Henley sophomore Colton Putnam shot a second-round 77 Monday at the Running Y Ranch Resort to earn medalist honors at the district meet.
Putnam (81-77--156) beat Klamath Union's Isaac Barnes (82-81--163) by five strokes. The Pelicans' Logan Strop (80-85--165) was third and, like Barnes, qualified for next week's Class 4A state meet at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.
Mazama's Evan Labowsky (89-83--172) led the Vikings to the team title. Henley finished second to also qualify for state, which is scheduled for Monday-Tuesday.
Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 3: Freshman Davis Hartwell shot a 78-81--159 to finish seventh overall at Tokatee Golf Club in Blue River and lead Crosspoint Christian to a berth in the state meet.
The Warriors' Keaton Kensler (85-82--167) placed 10th.
Crosspoint Christian will return to Tokatee on Monday-Tuesday for the Class 3A/2A/1A state meet.