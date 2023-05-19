Klamath Union tennis player Patricia Dougherty

Klamath Union’s Patricia Dougherty won the girls Class 4A state tennis championship.

 Courtesy of KU athletics

Defending champion Patricia Dougherty of Klamath Union High qualified for Saturday’s semifinals in the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state tennis tournament with a pair of victories Friday at Oregon State University in Corvallis.

The second-seeded Dougherty defeated Philomath’s Adele Beckstead 6-2, 6-0 in the round of 16 and Stayton’s Laina Atiyeh 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.


Tags