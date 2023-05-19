Defending champion Patricia Dougherty of Klamath Union High qualified for Saturday’s semifinals in the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state tennis tournament with a pair of victories Friday at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
The second-seeded Dougherty defeated Philomath’s Adele Beckstead 6-2, 6-0 in the round of 16 and Stayton’s Laina Atiyeh 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
Dougherty is scheduled to play fourth-seeded Ryan Lomber of Valley Catholic in the semifinals. Top-seeded Raegan Farm, a freshman from North Bend who defeated Dougherty 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 last week in the singles final at the Special District 3 tournament, is set to meet Philomath’s third-seeded Bailey Bell in the other semifinal.
KU’s Anna Peterson and Alyse Perez were eliminated in the first round of the doubles competition, losing 6-3, 6-0 to top-seeded Sophia Dube and Marin Roseman of Oregon Episcopal.
Henley’s boys doubles team of Jacob Bruner and Miles Dean suffered a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Catlin Gabel’s fourth-seeded Ben Rosenfeld and Lucas Holliday in their opener.
BASEBALL
Crook County 13, Klamath Union 6: The host Cowboys took advantage of 12 KU errors on a wet Friday afternoon in Prineville to plate 12 unearned runs in the Class 4A state play-in game.
Crook County (14-9) broke open the game with a five-run fifth to pull ahead 11-3. The Pelicans (6-14) committed six errors in that inning alone.
Noah Daley went 2 for 3 for the Pels with two RBIs. Ryan Glidden also had two hits and Tildon Coffman added a double.
It was KU’s first postseason game since the 2013 team advanced to the state semifinals.